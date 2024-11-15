‘The council is angry’: Man becomes a pariah in his own home after taking a pet scolding too far

The solidarity of cats is a thing to behold. As is the unmatched antagonism when you pair the wrong set together and inspire a rivalry unmatched by any human enemies.

Getting on the wrong side of the ferocious furry beasts is a dangerous thing, be you bipedal or quadrupedal, what with the unmatched vindictiveness of even the gentlest of cats. Sweet and soft they may be, but cross a cat and you’ll soon learn how unforgiving they can get. That fact was delivered unapologetically to TikToker Andrew Williams (@johtoxjohto), whose decision to spurn one of his cats soon made him a host of enemies.

Any cat owner knows how hard it can be to keep up with the whims of a furry feline, particularly given how peculiar some of those whims can be. Whether it be chewing on plastic, treating anything elevated like a tight-rope challenge, or insisting on putting their paws on (and into) literally everything, you’re bound to say no to even the best of cats on occasion.

That decision could have consequences, as Williams was unfortunate enough to learn. The TikToker has three cats — or two valiant protectors and one precious princess, depending on how you look at it. Two of his three furry friends are certainly rethinking the hierarchy of the home, after Williams made an unforgivable mistake.

As the content creator explains in his video, one of his cats got into his room without permission and was yelled at in response. This reaction was clearly seen as deeply inappropriate by each of his cats, who then proceeded to ostracize their owner for his crimes. The deeply charming video shows his other two cats comforting the third, disgust written across their faces, and casting judgment on Williams from afar.

Their outrage couldn’t be more clear, and the obvious protectiveness of their position makes it plain that they see Williams as an unforgivable villain. That’s how viewers saw it as well, which prompted immediate demands for an apology. Declaring that his cat clearly “told on” Williams to the rest of the gang, commenters warned the TikToker to “sleep with one eye open cause they plotting something sinister.”

The entire video is only 10 seconds long, but it illustrates the intense solidarity enjoyed by some cats. Not all cats are so welcomed by their peers, of course, and there’s typically a good reason. Cats are hugely territorial creatures, which often means that introducing a new friend of the feline persuasion will cause issues. Those issues are compounded when that fresh feline’s personality doesn’t mesh, or when its gender doesn’t align well with the others. It’s common to see female cats get more aggressive with other female cats, and vice-versa, but the worst aggression you’ll ever see between cats crops up between “intact” or un-neutered males.

When you pair them properly, however, cats can enjoy unmatched solidarity just like the trio currently running Williams’ home. Their love and compassion for one another is genuinely a beautiful thing to behold, but be careful to avoid becoming a target of their ire. Making an enemy of one cat is a mistake — ramp that number up to three and you may never recover.

