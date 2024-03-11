The GeorgeNotFound controversy, explained

This article mentions sexual assault. Please read with caution.

In March 2024, Twitch streamer Caitibugzz claimed that in the summer of 2023, she had been sexually assaulted by a “much older” and popular content creator. Caitibugzz, who was 19, didn’t name anyone specifically. But she did offer a detail leading some to think GeorgeNotFound was responsible.

When describing what happened to her, Caitbugzz said when she was 18 and intoxicated, the person slipped his hand under her clothing and asked her if she was “ticklish.” Caitibugzz told him no, but whoever the person was continued to touch her inappropriately, she said.

After Caiti shared that story, another streamer, novaruu, shared on X that George— whose given name is George Davidson, and who is a well-known 27-year-old Minecraft YouTuber — has a known “tickling kink.” According to norvaruu, the fact Caitibugzz mentioned that was “way too specific for someone to lie about.”

Caitibugzz confirmation, and GeorgeNotFound’s response

say whatever you want, but you and i both know you have some weird tickling kink which is way too specific for someone to lie about. pic.twitter.com/Jm9gPP8sjY — novaruu (@novaruu_) March 10, 2024 via @ GeorgeNotFoundX

As rumors spread online that GeorgeNotFound was the one who touched Caitibugzz without her consent, the Minecraft YouTuber responded on March 9 in an X post, explaining he was preparing a “very serious” stream and was “gathering evidence.” “I have never and would never break someones sexual boundaries or assault anyone [sic]” George’s post said.

Meanwhile, Caitibuggz responded on X, confirming it was George who touched her, putting the speculation to rest. “… [We] both know what happened. That’s why I can sleep at night without scrambling for screenshots to try and twist,” she said, referring to George’s comment about gathering evidence. “That’s why you’re scared,” she added, “because me and every other creator know the truth.”

GeorgeNotFound’s video statement

The day after Caitibugzz shared her statement regarding the sexual assault allegations, confirming it was GeorgeNotFound, the streamer addressed the controversy in a pre-recorded Twitch post. In it, George said that the incident happened at a VidCon after-party and admitted he touched Caiti under her shirt, but in his view, the couple had grown more “intimate” throughout the night, and he thought she had consented.

George also denied he pressured Caiti to drink or that he knew how old she was, although she said she mentioned her age in a drinking game while he was present. Caitibuggz’s accusations have divided the online streaming community, and many sided with Caiti’s version of the story.

In the X post announcing he would address Caitibuggz’s accusation, @snifferish responded in part,

” … [T]here is nothing that can make it consensual, 1. she never said yes anyways, and 2. you got her drunk (illegally might I add!) to a point well beyond her ability to consent, because incase you forgot INTOXICATED PEOPLE CANT CONSENT [sic].” via Snifferish

According to George, Caiti was drunk when he and other influencers arrived at the after-party. To date, GeorgeNotFound has not been charged with any crime.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.