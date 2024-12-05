‘The irony’: Man crashes discussion on women’s safety and ignores requests to get lost already

We’ve all seen those interview bombings. You know, when some random passer-by stumbles into a live news broadcast, either by accident, or to soak up a few seconds of fleeting internet fame.

Recommended Videos

Sometimes, they’re hilarious and make for perfect memes, but other times, they cross the line into what-the-heck territory. Enter this bizarre tale making waves on TikTok, courtesy of the U.K.’s ITV News. The video, now trending on social media, starts innocently enough, but soon highlights an important conversation we’re unfortunately still having in 2024: women’s safety in public spaces.

Disruption in a discussion about safety

@itvnews This is the moment a man interrupted our filming about women’s safety and refused to leave. #itvnews ♬ original sound – itvnews

A TikTok posted by ITV News captured what initially seemed like an everyday interview. The clip opens with a woman calmly sitting on a bench, describing her experiences with harassment in public spaces. The report aimed to shed light on a campaign advocating for safer environments for women, a pressing issue, given that many women feel vulnerable in shared spaces. All is going well, until a man decides the best place to plant himself is smack-dab in the middle of their shot. What follows is a masterclass in how not to read the room (or the park, in this case).

At first, it looks like a classic case of a clueless pedestrian. But no. This guy isn’t just lost in the moment… he’s simply content with being a menace. When he’s politely asked to move out of the shot by the crew, he outright refuses. According to the crew’s later account, his behavior escalated to an intimidating level, forcing them to move to another location to continue filming.

The production team eventually decides to relocate for their safety, recounting the unnerving encounter later. While it might seem like just an awkward moment in the park, it speaks volumes about the challenges women face in public spaces. The irony here isn’t lost: the same discussion on why women need safer spaces ends up reinforcing exactly why those spaces are necessary.

A harrowing reminder of everyday fears

97% of young women in the UK say they have been sexually harassed.



A new survey from @UNWomenUK warns that most women have lost faith that the abuse will be dealt with. https://t.co/JujCg2y8W8 — Young Women's Trust (@YWTrust) March 10, 2021

Incidents like this may seem minor at first glance, but they’re a reflection of a larger societal problem. For women in the U.K. (and let’s face it, all around the world), public spaces aren’t always places to relax and unwind, they’re arenas of constant vigilance. Whether it’s being followed on a quiet street, or enduring unwelcome interactions like the one in this clip, the fear is real and justified. Campaigns that advocate for safer public spaces aim to change this narrative, but they’re often met with resistance, from ignorance to outright hostility.

The man’s actions in the video, as mundane as they might seem, underscore why the movement is so critical. His refusal to leave and the intimidation that followed highlight the entitlement women are often forced to confront. For many watching, the message couldn’t be clearer: this isn’t just about a guy on a bench. It’s about the pervasive attitudes that make women’s safety a conversation we’re still having in 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy