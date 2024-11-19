A 17-year-old in Washington State fleeing an arranged marriage may have escaped an ‘honor killing’ with her boyfriend’s help

Content warning: This article describes parental violence. Please take care while reading.

Two Washington state parents are in custody after authorities say they attempted to murder their daughter in an alleged “honor killing.” Reportedly, the 17-year-old girl refused to leave the country for a prearranged marriage.

On Oct. 18, cell phone footage captured the confrontation between the girl and her father and mother, Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, near Timberline High School in Lacey, WA, about 60 miles southwest of Seattle.

The victim, who has not been identified in the press, later described the attack as a possible “honor killing” and told the authorities she had tried to escape her family, who arranged for her to fly to Iraq and marry an older man, Fox13 Seattle reported.

The girl was meant to leave the country that same day

The attack happened the same day the teenage girl was scheduled to leave the U.S., and she fled from her parents, seeking help at the local school. Graphic cell phone footage shows the girl’s father, Ihsan, on top of his daughter, striking and choking her until she loses consciousness.

Her mother, Zahraa, is also accused of hitting and choking her as onlookers, including the girl’s boyfriend, tried to intervene and save her life.

So-called “honor killings” — or when typically male family members kill a female relative for, in their view, dishonoring the family through divorce or refusing to enter an arranged marriage, among other causes — happen most often in predominately Muslim countries in Asia and the Middle East, but are not limited to those areas of the world.

Other women in the family are sometimes involved in these attacks, and some populations believe Islamic law justifies the act, but many if not most Islamic religious leaders have strongly condemned the practice.

The victim reported abuse in the past

Back in Washington State, reports say the teenager who survived an alleged honor killing had reported abuse from her family before the attack. A temporary restraining order had been filed against her mother and father before it happened.

Once freed by onlookers, including her boyfriend, she ran to the school, shouting that her father was trying to kill her, prompting a lockdown. Zahraa attempted to enter the school, but was blocked by security.

The girl’s boyfriend was punched in the face by her father, causing the boy to black out. The boyfriend’s father, Victor Barnes, says the school knew there were issues in the girl’s family and that she was on her way to a shelter so as not to leave the country. Barnes wonders why the school left her alone with his son rather than have adults accompany them.

Referring to his son, whose name and age have not been reported, Barnes said, “I’m glad he was there to save her life, but I need more explanation about why the adults were so careless.”

Josh Wagner of Lacey was driving by when he saw what he thought was a confrontation between high school students. Wagner pulled over to try and break the fight up, and that’s when he realized an adult male had a teenage girl in a headlock.

“The dad was on his back, and his daughter was on top of him, and he had her in a choke hold,” Wagner said.

Wagner helped subdue the man until the police arrived. “It was pretty angering,” Wagner said. “I didn’t know what was going on, why it was happening. All the kids were screaming, yelling.”

After the attack, a North Thurston Schools statement said, “We work with families, staff, and law enforcement partners to maintain safety and security on our campuses, and we take student and staff safety extremely seriously.”

The statement added, “When unique situations arise, we work with concerned parties to provide a safe learning environment, and we are doing so in this case.”

The girl’s parents have been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping and are expected in court on Wednesday. Portland’s Fox 12 Oregon says the school has arranged a safe place for the teenager to stay during the investigation.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788





