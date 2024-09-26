‘The KFC broom gang don’t play’: KFC parking lot becomes the site for an epic gang war fought using nothing but brooms

From a head-shaking battle over a few seats at a Despicable Me showing, to various disputes on a multitude of airlines, it’s certainly not unheard of for an eye-catching fight to break out in public. But a broom battle occurring in a KFC parking lot? I bet you didn’t see that one coming.

Now, having an insatiable appetite and driving over to the nearest KFC establishment to secure a delicious bucket of chicken is definitely to be expected sometimes (especially on those nights when we just don’t wanna cook, am I right?), but pulling up to the parking lot and witnessing a turf war involving angry folks battling with brooms was surely not on anybody’s bingo card for 2024 — even if it has been an exceptionally wild year.

Much like other mind-blowing scenarios, TikTok is the perfect place for a situation such as this to make its rounds and go viral, with user @xo.yeslekk sharing it to the social platform and garnering over 2 million views in the process. As the video begins, a customer is seen running out of the fast food chain while several employees chase after him and whack him with brooms (and possibly a mop, too).

Now, violence is certainly never the answer in a situation where a customer is being either a bit too lippy or disruptive in the restaurant, but the OP specifically addressed this issue in the replies, stating that the employees did ask him “nicely to leave” but the customer proceed to throw rocks inside the restaurant and bang violently on the window. Thus, the brooms were brought out.

Naturally, a real-life situation playing out as widely hilarious as this invoked a wide range of responses, with comments ranging from “Who would win if it was KFC vs Popeyes?” to “I just know that man deserved every broom whack.” The funniest part of it all? The OP borrowed a viral TikTok sound to use as the background music, which only aided in the scenario’s absolute absurdity.

Crunching the numbers, when you consider the fact that Coolest Gadgets reported that more than 12 million people across the U.S. eat at a KFC establishment each day, it’s certainly no surprise (and honestly, to be expected) that a situation like this would happen in real time. Who knows? Maybe there’s something in those creamy mashed potatoes that makes folks go completely feral.

So, the next time you head out to your local KFC to indulge in one of those yummy Famous Bowls, perhaps it’s best to simply stay in the car to avoid any unhinged customers casing amok inside the store. Either that, or at least bring a broom with you.

