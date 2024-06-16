The new nails and kitty TikTok video, explained

If you’ve been on TikTok over the past few days, you’ve probably seen references to a certain explicit video making the rounds with the caption “new nails & my kitty.” The viral clip, which has since been removed from the platform, was originally posted by the account @usergosd7n01yj.

In the video, the anonymous TikToker appears to accidentally expose herself while trying to show off her new manicure and pet cat. Set to Tinashe‘s song Nasty, the brief snippet launched a thousand memes and reposts across TikTok.

After the “new nails & my kitty” video started gaining traction, users did some digging and realized the poster, @usergosd7n01yj, had a pattern of sneaking explicit content into many of her other TikToks as well. One example making the rounds shows her appearing to flash herself in a video’s reflection while filming in a bathroom.

While the original “new nails” video and @usergosd7n01yj’s account were removed relatively quickly from TikTok, likely for violating the platform’s policies around nudity, the footage had (obviously) already been screenshotted and re-uploaded by countless other users trying to get in on the viral moment.

In standard internet fashion, a bunch of parodies promptly followed, with TikTokers like @shmellzy recreating the premise of innocently showing off nails before an “accidental” explicit reveal. Others like @1700fiennnn simply reacted with jokes about the content was even on their For You page. Like what exactly was it about your viewing habits that made TikTok think this would be the perfect video for you? Suspicious.

As is often the case with viral shock moments like this, the “new nails & my kitty” video transcended the TikTok realm, sparking think pieces analyzing the poster’s intentions and broader conversations around moderating sexuality on social media.

While @usergosd7n01yj’s motivations remain unclear, her accidentally-on-purpose videos struck a chord that will likely inspire copycats looking to grab some viral fame of their own through manufactured controversy.

So, was this an honest mistake blown out of proportion, or a brilliant strategy to manufacture massive viewership through a scandal? We may never know for sure. I guess we can add this one to the “unsolved mystery file” of internet lore.

