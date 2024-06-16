Images via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

The new nails and kitty TikTok video, explained

After this, you'll think twice before clicking on an innocent-looking TikTok.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|
Published: Jun 16, 2024 01:11 pm

If you’ve been on TikTok over the past few days, you’ve probably seen references to a certain explicit video making the rounds with the caption “new nails & my kitty.” The viral clip, which has since been removed from the platform, was originally posted by the account @usergosd7n01yj.

Recommended Videos

In the video, the anonymous TikToker appears to accidentally expose herself while trying to show off her new manicure and pet cat. Set to Tinashe‘s song Nasty, the brief snippet launched a thousand memes and reposts across TikTok.

After the “new nails & my kitty” video started gaining traction, users did some digging and realized the poster, @usergosd7n01yj, had a pattern of sneaking explicit content into many of her other TikToks as well. One example making the rounds shows her appearing to flash herself in a video’s reflection while filming in a bathroom.

Photo via TikTok/@ogbeefarmr

While the original “new nails” video and @usergosd7n01yj’s account were removed relatively quickly from TikTok, likely for violating the platform’s policies around nudity, the footage had (obviously) already been screenshotted and re-uploaded by countless other users trying to get in on the viral moment.

In standard internet fashion, a bunch of parodies promptly followed, with TikTokers like @shmellzy recreating the premise of innocently showing off nails before an “accidental” explicit reveal. Others like @1700fiennnn simply reacted with jokes about the content was even on their For You page. Like what exactly was it about your viewing habits that made TikTok think this would be the perfect video for you? Suspicious.

As is often the case with viral shock moments like this, the “new nails & my kitty” video transcended the TikTok realm, sparking think pieces analyzing the poster’s intentions and broader conversations around moderating sexuality on social media.

@micastone_

New nails who this peep the kitty 🐱#kittycat #newnails #nasty #fyp

♬ Nasty – Tinashe

While @usergosd7n01yj’s motivations remain unclear, her accidentally-on-purpose videos struck a chord that will likely inspire copycats looking to grab some viral fame of their own through manufactured controversy.

So, was this an honest mistake blown out of proportion, or a brilliant strategy to manufacture massive viewership through a scandal? We may never know for sure. I guess we can add this one to the “unsolved mystery file” of internet lore.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘The whole fam got some serious issues’: Teen calls out mom for telling the police she stole her car, but no one can decide who’s the real villain
TikTok about teen "stealing" car
TikTok about teen "stealing" car
TikTok about teen "stealing" car
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The whole fam got some serious issues’: Teen calls out mom for telling the police she stole her car, but no one can decide who’s the real villain
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘HOW IS THIS LEGAL?’: HOA slaps residents with skyrocketing, five-figure fees and gives them an impossible timeline to pay up
Britbooks on TikTok
Britbooks on TikTok
Britbooks on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘HOW IS THIS LEGAL?’: HOA slaps residents with skyrocketing, five-figure fees and gives them an impossible timeline to pay up
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘No is a complete sentence’: Man refuses to surrender his plane seat and makes an enemy for life who tries to get him thrown off the flight
TikTok about swapping seats on a plane
TikTok about swapping seats on a plane
TikTok about swapping seats on a plane
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘No is a complete sentence’: Man refuses to surrender his plane seat and makes an enemy for life who tries to get him thrown off the flight
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 15, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m so terrified for her’: Woman’s husband divorces her for breastfeeding their son, and that’s not even the worst of it
TikTok woman breastfeeding protection order
TikTok woman breastfeeding protection order
TikTok woman breastfeeding protection order
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’m so terrified for her’: Woman’s husband divorces her for breastfeeding their son, and that’s not even the worst of it
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 15, 2024
Read Article ‘This should be shown in all media’: Far-right Republicans called out for trying to roll back women’s suffrage and have one vote per household
TikTok The New Evangelicals
TikTok The New Evangelicals
TikTok The New Evangelicals
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Social Media
Social Media
‘This should be shown in all media’: Far-right Republicans called out for trying to roll back women’s suffrage and have one vote per household
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The whole fam got some serious issues’: Teen calls out mom for telling the police she stole her car, but no one can decide who’s the real villain
TikTok about teen "stealing" car
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The whole fam got some serious issues’: Teen calls out mom for telling the police she stole her car, but no one can decide who’s the real villain
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘HOW IS THIS LEGAL?’: HOA slaps residents with skyrocketing, five-figure fees and gives them an impossible timeline to pay up
Britbooks on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘HOW IS THIS LEGAL?’: HOA slaps residents with skyrocketing, five-figure fees and gives them an impossible timeline to pay up
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘No is a complete sentence’: Man refuses to surrender his plane seat and makes an enemy for life who tries to get him thrown off the flight
TikTok about swapping seats on a plane
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘No is a complete sentence’: Man refuses to surrender his plane seat and makes an enemy for life who tries to get him thrown off the flight
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 15, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m so terrified for her’: Woman’s husband divorces her for breastfeeding their son, and that’s not even the worst of it
TikTok woman breastfeeding protection order
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’m so terrified for her’: Woman’s husband divorces her for breastfeeding their son, and that’s not even the worst of it
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 15, 2024
Read Article ‘This should be shown in all media’: Far-right Republicans called out for trying to roll back women’s suffrage and have one vote per household
TikTok The New Evangelicals
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Social Media
Social Media
‘This should be shown in all media’: Far-right Republicans called out for trying to roll back women’s suffrage and have one vote per household
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 14, 2024
Author
Melissa Brown
Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered (WGTC) | 2 Years in the Industry Putting my linguistics degree to good use, I chronicle the debaucherous world of reality TV, championing the uncultured masses. I also like dabbling in weird facts, indie movies, and the odd political commentary. I'm here to inform and entertain. Fun Fact: In my spare time, I like to pine for my rapidly fading youth by watching 80s and 90s reruns while baking cookies. 🩷