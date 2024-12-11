‘The plot thickens like that eyebrow’: Sofa sleuths can’t get over one Luigi Mangione detail that has yet to be addressed

True crime enthusiasts who also fancy themselves as eyebrow beauticians have flocked to social media to share their latest theory about Luigi Mangione.

If you’re unaware, Luigi Mangione isn’t just a name that could double as a pizza flavor (I’m Italian, so I deeply appreciate the number of vowels), but also the main suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week. Since the whole case reeks of a Ryan Murphy TV adaptation — with its weeklong manhunt and a suspect who has captured the thirst of the internet — the shooting has given rise to a number of theories, with the latest relating to Mangione’s eyebrows (we’ve moved on from his impossibly chiseled torso).

now i know why that hostel worker asked him to lower his mask 🥵



I present to you the hot assassin, Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/EtD3Z2SePw — samantha (@drakeismyzaddy) December 9, 2024

Legions of amateur detectives have dissected the recently released mugshot of Mangione, which was taken following his arrest at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where a fellow customer spotted and reported him. According to these internet sleuths, Mangione’s eyebrows in the mugshot (which has reached a level of infamy on par with Lindsay Lohan’s) are thicker and more connected than the eyebrows seen in surveillance footage of the shooter shared prior to Mangione’s arrest.

This, apparently, is a smoking gun for true crime enthusiasts, who have shared comparison shots of Mangione’s mugshot eyebrows alongside those of the masked man captured in CCTV images after the shooting. “If the masked man doesn’t have a unibrow, then why is Luigi arrested?,” one X user questioned, “The plot thickens like that eyebrow.” Others said Mangione must have “trimmed those eyebrows” prior to the shooting, or that he has “the fastest growing unibrow in the history of man” since the two images “are only a few days apart.”

It’s all in the eyebrows..



Luigi Mangione is the fall guy. Bookmark this. pic.twitter.com/cwpJ940BiS — MF Free American 🇺🇸 (@mnfrakenstein) December 10, 2024

So I guess the alleged assassin Luigi Mangione trimmed those eyebrows…. pic.twitter.com/Z5UBsHLZqN — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) December 10, 2024

Some users admitted that their thoughts were merely “conspiracy theories,” and of course it’s important to reiterate that actual detectives take authority over a few netizens with an eye for brow care. In any case, I’m sure that as the main suspect in a case that’s caught international attention, Mangione has far greater concerns than whether his eyebrows are up to the internet’s standards. If it’s any consolation, I’ve always found comfort in the advice that your eyebrows are sisters, not twins, so Mangione should remember that if he ever happens to get wind of the eyebrow chatter.

The eyebrows, the jawline, the chin do not match unless his face gained 5 lbs and he used miraclegrow for eyebrows And how nice of the officers to let him keep his jacket and scarf on for the mugshot, which is completely normal.#LuigiMangione pic.twitter.com/0lMOEExCH7 — Robert Morris (@RobertMorrisInc) December 10, 2024

starting my own conspiracy theory that luigi mangione saw his image being circulated and decided to take advantage of it by whipping up a quick manifesto…you cant convince me these are the same men, uhc shooter did NOT have the eyebrows or nose of a poc (person of carbonara) pic.twitter.com/GlF3bwls7a — amanda🔫🔻 (@semperrgumby) December 10, 2024

It won’t be long before we move on to another topic pertaining to Mangione, since the man has already spawned enough headlines to inspire multiple episodes of the inevitable Murphy series. Since Mangione’s arrest earlier this week, there’s been discourse about his attractiveness, how attractive he is, and whether anyone has ever been more attractive. Sorry, I got distracted.

Luigi Mangione must have the fastest growing uni-brow in the history of man pic.twitter.com/sDJ3jQqoKv — Trumps Good Ear (@TrumpsGoodEar24) December 10, 2024

In Luigi Mangione's mugshot he has bushy, almost connected eyebrows in the middle. The guy from the Starbucks surveillance video appears to have eyebrows set farther apart in the middle. These pictures are only a few days apart, so do Luigi's eyebrows grow super fast or something pic.twitter.com/RRim35CCy5 — breakfastcantwait (@breakfastc99892) December 9, 2024

There’s also been talk about an apparent YouTube video that he scheduled for release before his arrest, as well as interest in his other social media accounts, the motive behind his alleged shooting, and the charge of second-degree murder instead of first. We’ve also poured over his supposed watchlist (to Murphy’s delight, he’s apparently a Gleek), made countless Super Mario Bros. jokes, and discovered his choice of meal at the McDonald’s before his arrest.

Before any more would-be detectives theorize that his meal was somehow a takedown of Big Potato, I’ll remind you that it’s just a hash brown, because hash browns are delicious and probably won’t be an option on the menu if Mangione is found guilty. That’s perhaps the biggest punishment of all.

