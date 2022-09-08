The Queen is dead after a viral tweet has predicted the future, and the internet is now laughing in terror

It’s a wild day for the internet following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s sudden passing. While most would say it’s impossible to predict the things that’ll happen on the internet, one Twitter user put that notion to the test by pulling a full-on Back to the Future moment and predicting Her Majesty passing 38 days before it happened.

The tweet in question comes courtesy of Twitter user @BirdTheBanana, who raised more than a few eyebrows when they tweeted a meme of Sheen from Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius dancing with the caption: “Me and the Boys after successfully murdering The Queen Elizabeth II on the 8th of September, 2022.”

Me and the 🅱️oys after successfully murdering The Queen Elizabeth II on the 8th of September, 2022 pic.twitter.com/XF0HHrjNVR — Banana Bird – 2% (@BirdTheBanana) August 1, 2022

As you can see, the tweet was published on Aug. 1 2022, exactly 38 days before the Royal Family announced Queen Elizabeth II’s death on, you guessed it, Sept. 8 2022. Naturally, the internet had reactions.

More than a few people took the prediction very seriously, calling on gods and prophets to make sense of it all.

See this is the shit that makes me fully believe that gods exist. like ur telling me this was JUST A GUESS?? That some trickster god or some prophetic god didn’t whisper into this persons brain to tweet some oddly specific joke???? https://t.co/v89rU2qiEE — cosmonaut meg: simp sovereign (@megsfrompluto) September 8, 2022

Others went with a much simpler explanation: time travel.

Time traveler https://t.co/DHUQhAgxKF — HotNuggies420 and 100 others (@EpicGamerNuggs) September 8, 2022

Most, however, were just simply confuzzled.

Was it like a known thing she will die on this day 😟💀 https://t.co/rrRq1iOX0J pic.twitter.com/oLvO4r8KHm — koli! (@myglilteeth) September 8, 2022

As anyone in @BirdTheBanana’s shoes would do in this situation, the prophetic Twitter user quickly released a statement of their own explaining the coincidental turn of events. “To any authority that might be interested in my knowledge,” they began. “I must make it clear that this statement was merely a comedic prediction and I have no connections to any cult, religion, organization and or conspiracy.”

TO ANY AUTHORITY THAT MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN MY KNOWLEDGE I MUST MAKE IT CLEAR THAT THIS STATEMENT WAS A MERELY COMEDIC PREDICTION AND I HAVE NO CONNECTIONS TO ANY CULT, RELIGION, ORGANIZATION AND OR CONSPIRACY https://t.co/ubkaCftORN — Banana Bird – 2% (@BirdTheBanana) September 8, 2022

Phew, that explains it all.

Then again when you think about it, there are over seven and a half billion people alive on the planet and only so many days and months to choose from (the Queen was 96 after all). It’s not completely outrageous to assume someone would guess the right date. That doesn’t make it any less terrifying, but it does ease the burden on all those gods and prophets running around the Twitter-verse whispering into peoples’ ears.