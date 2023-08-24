‘The reflexes of this other guy are amazing’: Extremely drunk man launches attack on his own reflection

Most people can relate to being in a certain atmosphere of a chaotic karaoke bar when everybody’s had a little too much tequila and a sloppy fight breaks out between two random customers. But while that is unfortunately the norm in a volatile situation such as the one mentioned, what is certainly unexpected is when a fight breaks out between one drunken man and himself. Specifically, with himself and the man directly in the mirror — and yes, we mean his legitimate reflection.

This gut-busting scenario was accurately depicted over on TikTok, where a user shared a head-scratching moment where a drunken man was punching and striking his reflection in a bar mirror. The entire idea of literally fighting yourself seems incredibly silly, but when you consider the fact this man must have had a few vodka and tonics to even get in this position, then it doesn’t seem that surprising that he could barely recognize his own reflection.

The true kicker of the video is a memed version of a song from Frozen playing over the video’s original sound while two bros in a bar pose and giggle to themselves as we see the drunk guy in the background punching the mirror. From fellow TikTokers quoting Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” to others joking about a battle with yourself being the toughest obstacle in life, the comment section definitely provided endless humor.

As humorous as the video truly is, the aggression displayed by the drunken man is certainly no surprise seeing as alcohol often triggers our cognitive control and results in an aggressive nature. So while the situation in real time absolutely makes us shake our heads and laugh, the truth is that there are serious consequences to ingesting too much alcohol. Stay safe out there when you drink, friends.