The Sigma Boy song is taking TikTok by storm, what is it and why is it trending?

Trends on TikTok move fast, if you’re not paying attention then you could miss the next big thing. One week it’s the “subtle foreshadowing trend” and then next week it’s the “flip camera trend.” Right now the latest trend on the app is a song of the brainrot variety known to many as the “Sigma Sigma Boy” song which has featured in numerous viral videos.

Sigma Sigma Boy, or just “Sigma Boy” was released by Russian artists Betsy and Masha Yankovskaya on October 3rd 2024. The electro pop beat has certainly struck a chord with Gen Z and Gen Alpha TikTok users with the song amassing an impressive 11 million views and 100,000 likes within a month of being released.

Betsy has almost 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has worked with a bunch of artists on plenty of other viral TikTok hits including the “Capybara” song which saw widespread attention online last year, and “Pump it Up,” another viral hit which went big on TikTok. It’s inevitable that any song she’s connected to becomes viral.

The song’s lyrics talk about how popular the “Sigma Boy” is and how every girl wants to dance with them. Of course, the whole thing is sung in Russian, but luckily there is an English lyric video so you can sing along if you’d like.

Part of the reason the Sigma Boy song has received so much attention is due to it resonating with a specific subculture on the app. The idea of a “Sigma Male” has resulted in countless memes and has long been a staple of Gen Z/Alpha humor so of course this song is going to appeal to people online. It also helps that the song has quite a catchy tune which sticks in your head, whether you like it or not.

How did the song get so popular?

The sound first started receiving attention after featuring in a few viral videos – one of the most popular videos included a man playing the song out of very large speakers while stood on a crowded train.

Other viral videos feature video game characters dancing, particularly Roblox characters.

Some of these viral clips come with captions relating to hair fluffiness and different percentages. I wish I could explain exactly what this means but like all good brain rot content, it’s almost total nonsense.

What is a Sigma

For anyone not in the loop, Sigma is already a pretty old term, at least in today’s fast-paced world. It’s used to refer to a certain type of male that lies outside the typical Alpha or Beta archetypes. While Alpha males are the pack leaders and the Betas are the weaker and more subservient, the Sigma doesn’t run with a crowd, they’re more of a lone wolf.

Most people don’t take the sigma mindset seriously and to be honest it’s much more of a meme these days, which is probably why the song has gone so viral. It’s got comedic potential and is used as such in these ironic and oftentimes absurd videos we see on TikTok.

