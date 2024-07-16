‘The story is complete’: Viral vine comes full circle for a long-ago little girl who just wanted to ‘pet that dog’

The Vine days of the Internet are long behind us but many Internet veterans still reminisce, repost, and reference to keep that golden age alive.

Recommended Videos

You may remember Hurricane Tortilla, Fre Sha Vaca Do, or looking at all those chickens and when they resurface on your TikTok you can laugh but there will always be a twinge of wonder and incompleteness.

But that sense can be relieved at least for one viral Vine. Many years ago a very southern-sounding little girl ran fearlessly towards a bear cub begging to pet that “dog,” as she called it. Her parents, obviously, held her back stopping their daughter from being a bear’s dinner, but the moment will live in infamy forever.

Maybe it’s her little southern drawl as she says the word dog or her fearless need to pet anything soft and fluffy, but out of that home video, a viral moment was born.

That little girl disappeared from the internet never to be seen again. That is until a woman sounding remarkably similar started creating content on TikTok. Shae, a 27-year-old from Appalachia, makes gaming, cosplay, and comedy content and has accrued 575 thousand followers.

Despite her success in the areas that she puts so much effort into highlighting on YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram, sometimes there’s only one thing people want to hear from her in that perfect southern drawl.

“Can I pet that dawggg?”

Recently, she uploaded a video petting a big brown dog (not a bear, but close enough) and saying that is officially petting that dog.

The internet, of course, went wild. People are so excited that the story is finally complete, and the little girl’s destiny is fulfilled. It felt like a full-circle moment for veterans of the internet. Many took to the comment section to thank her for that groundbreaking update.

Some people weren’t so sure, noting that there was no way that the little girl dying to pet a bear cub was already in her late twenties. And, well, that’s because she isn’t. People just noticed the similarities between the way that Shae speaks and the way that the little girl in the video said the word dog.

She noted that many people ask her to say that line because it sounds similar and scratches an itch in their brains.

Regardless, the destiny fulfillment was close enough, besides it may be a few more years before we see the actual “Can I pet that dog” girl on the internet. Until then Vine lovers will have to settle for Shae and her Appalachian accent and big brown dog.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy