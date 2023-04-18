‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ theory suggests Toad was the secret villain of the film

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has introduced new viewers to familiar faces in the Mushroom Kingdom. But there is one character that remains a mystery, which is a shame since this character was mentioned a handful of times in the film with no payout. Fortunately, one Super Mario Bros. Movie fan may have figured out the identity of this mysterious Mushroom Kingdom creature.

Throughout the film, Bowser was informed that their insider has been spying on Mario and Peach’s journey across the Mushroom Kingdom. Unfortunately, the identity of Bowser’s undercover spy wasn’t revealed, even in the end credits. Fortunately, Reddit user u/RapidlyFumbling claimed that they’ve found the identity of Bowser’s spy.

On r/Fantheories, OP claimed that this mysterious informant is Toad himself. Which Toad? The one that accompanied both Mario and Peach across the Mushroom Kingdom. According to OP, Toad was the only one in Peach’s inner circle that was able to give these pieces of information to the King of the Koopas. OP was also suspicious of Toad’s behavior throughout the film, and claimed that he acted differently compared to the rest of the Toad species. He also was “the freest” Toad considering that he’s able to attend the wedding and do errands for the princess.

OP concluded that Toad was meant to be the enemy but Illumination and Nintendo decided to change it, possibly due to timing issues. After reading this theory, it somewhat checks out. Most of the Toads lived within the town areas and Keegan-Michael Key‘s character is the only one that’s brave enough to leave the safety of their home. This Toad is also a master manipulator since he’s able to easily distract the guards outside of the castle. Perhaps when Boswer threatened Toad’s life, that’s when the Mushroom-like creature had a change of heart and decided to help the princess.

While there is support for this theory, there was a small event in the film that somewhat debunks the whole thing. Toad was the reason why Mario was able to see Peach in the first place, as he was the one that led him to her. If he was a spy for Bowser, then he wouldn’t have sent Mario to meet the princess. But as OP said earlier, Toad’s “helpfulness” might have been the result of a “script change.”

It’s quite a shame that the identity of Bowser’s spy was not revealed. There were a handful of characters who could have fit the bill like a Shy Guy or a Koopa in the background. Instead, the only suspect that fans currently have their eye on is Toad. Perhaps a sequel to the Super Mario Bros. Movie might provide more information about this mysterious person and may be the key to Bowser’s freedom from Peach’s prison.