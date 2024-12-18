‘The tea was PIPING HOT!’: Mom asks her first-grader if anything interesting happened at school, and she wasn’t expecting her response

“What happened at school today, honey?” is a question that’s asked millions of times around the world daily, but depending on the age of the child on the receiving end the response will be very different. If it’s a teen, they’ll probably say something short and non-committal, whereas a younger kid might be more likely to talk at length. And then we have TikTok user @allizonroze’s daughter who has a knack for remembering the least important part of her day.

Mom Allizon shared a hilarious video taken when she picked up her first-grader from school and asked the immortal question. “Hey, honey, how was school? Anything exciting happen?” Without missing a beat, suggesting she’s been holding in this riveting story all day long, Allizon’s six or seven-year-old let loose with a tale so captivating she might’ve plagiarized it from a Stephen King novel.

“Uh, on the announcements this morning someone left their Toyota lights on,” she reveals. When nothing else follows, a nonplussed Allizon simply responds, “Oh.” Well, she did ask.

“The tea was PIPING HOT!” joked one commenter among many howling over Allizon’s daughter’s beautifully boring anecdote. “No way she held on to that thought the whole day,” said one, as another noted, “Girl was stressed over the Toyota lights.” For others, it’s this kind of extreme drama that convinced them to keep their children out of the system. “That’s why I homeschool my kids,” someone deadpanned.

Others revealed their own home-from-school stories. “My kindergartener likes to tell me about all of the people who had to go to the nurse and why. I’m like I’m pretty sure you’re violating HIPPA buddy,” laughed one mom, while another had an example hot off the press: “Today my son in prek said a kid told him his voice makes her ears bleed.. which freaked him out cause he cannot stand blood.. then says, ‘I didn’t see blood so I kept talking.'”

But, hey, let’s not mock Allizon’s kid because in other families this would be big news. “As a Toyota owner and someone who works at a Toyota dealership, my daughter thinks that everyone who owns a Toyota is one of my friends,” explained another parent. “She would be ecstatic if that was in the announcements.” And shame on this school for leaving the kids’ hanging with this gripping mystery:”They really should follow up to let everyone know it was resolved so its not weighing on the kids minds all day.”

Allizon’s first-grader is far from alone with giving truncated responses when asked about their school days, but why is that? Some view it as a sign that you shouldn’t ask your kid about their day period. Certain experts feel that it’s important for children to decompress after the social stresses of the school day, which is why when their parents ask them to relive what happened, they’re reluctant to reply. That is fair — I mean, who hasn’t lost a night of sleep worrying about how long Toyota car batteries last with their lights on?

