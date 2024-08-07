‘The weirdest night of my life’: Woman’s fight with fiancée leads to horrific ant infestation and a twist ending worthy of M. Night Shyamalan

“You’ll love this, there’s a twist at the end!” Such is the ominous line we’ve all regrettably been told by a friend before watching a movie. Arguably, the fact that we know there’s a twist at the end is a spoiler in and of itself as we’re no doubt going to spend the whole time trying to guess what the twist will be.

Recommended Videos

And yet, that is the exact promise I am going to give to you now, as I am that certain you won’t guess the twist at the end of this TikTok. User @lil_tachy aka Kirsten gripped anyone scrolling through their FYPs in a stranglehold with her story, which provided all the unexpected turns of an M. Night Shyamalan movie but in a fraction of the time. Honestly, why are you even going to see Trap in theaters when you can get the same experience in five minutes by watching this video?

Kirsten kicks off by telling us about a fight she had with her fiancée, which while domestic and small of scale, nonetheless gets you hooked. In what seems like a major red flag, Kirsten explains that her fiancée, Bailey, started implying that she was unhygienic and complained that Kirsten wasn’t wiping herself properly after going to the bathroom. As her remarks were so mortifying and uncalled for, this spawned a massive argument that caused Kirsten to decide to sleep at her family home for the night.

Once she got there, though, it turned out her dad had reached out to Bailey as he thought they shouldn’t end the night angry with each other. Feeling a little betrayed by her father and famished after hours of screaming at her fiancée, Kirsten first went to fetch a bowl of cereal before hashing it out with Bailey some more. However, a tragic trip meant Kirsten spilled her much-needed cereal all over her bedroom floor. And this is where the story takes a turn away from the domestic drama genre into creature feature horror.

Kirsten’s dad is extremely agitated when he rushes in after hearing her yell at dropping her food, and he seems angrier than she would’ve expected. “No, Kirsten, you don’t understand” he intones, ominously. “The ants.” It’s then that Kirsten looks down at her feet and sees that the floor has simply become a sheet of black as a horde of ravenous ants have emerged from the floorboards to swarm over the spilled sugary cereal in their hideous creepy-crawly droves.

“And then I woke up,” Kirsten ends her story time, with a grin. “Because those are the kinds of dreams I have when I take Benadryl.”

To quote the immortal meme, she really had us in the first half, not gonna lie. In the comments, Kirsten confirms that, yes, all of that was indeed something spat out by her drug-addled subconscious. So, no, thankfully her dad’s house is definitely not the center of what Kirsten dubbed “ant armageddon” and her fiancee Bailey is really not that toxic. “My fiancée is wonderful and she would never say some stupid shit like this,” she assured one user.

Kirsten’s probably not the only one out there who has had some crazy vivid dreams after taking Benadryl, as allergy medicine that contain antihistamines are known to sometimes cause nightmares. Even so, it’s probably safe to bet that no one has had a Benadryl dream quite like this one before.

Kirsten should probably expect a phone call from a certain director any day now, as he may have just found the plot for his next film. Coming to cinemas in 2025, M. Night Shyamalan presents… Ant.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy