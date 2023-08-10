‘There better be an achievement for that’: Players amazed by Larian Studios’ ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ tips

Baldur’s Gate III has only been on shelves for a week, but gamers are already obsessed with the CRPG. Its vibrant characters, gorgeous set pieces, and creative story have jettisoned the game as the top choice of critics and gamers alike, with 2.5 million copies already sold and 800,000 concurrent players recorded as of the time of writing.

The sheer scope of Baldur’s Gate III’s gameplay can be overwhelming for new players, but developer Larian Studios has surreptitiously been feeding tips and tricks to new players via TikTok ever since the game launched. These are the best pieces of advice for new players we’ve found from the annals of the popular social media app.

1. Building your character

There are tons of choices when it comes to building a character in Baldur’s Gate III, and it can be hard to know where to start. The best advice for gamers is: build whatever you want. Just like D&D, Baldur’s Gate gives you a rough idea of how to make your best self, but it all depends on how you want to play. If you want to punch people, put points in Strength, Agility, and Wisdom. If you want to talk your way through, up Charisma, Intelligence, and Perception. At the end of the day, only one person will be playing this character, so make sure the build is someone worth pouring hundreds of hours into.

2. Never give up on your dreams

Even if the final build isn’t exactly what players wanted, there’s no need to fret. While a druid musician may not give the same captivating performance that a bard will, there is no reason not to chase the dream. Characters aren’t forbidden from picking up a lute or drum just because they aren’t proficient. They might not give a performance NPCs delight in, but players are sure to get a kick out of Astarion’s timid drumbeats. It’s a common thread in Baldur’s Gate III — no door is truly closed to the player, though it may take a more creative route to open it.

3. Baldur’s Gate III rewards creativity

Crates and barrels are scattered all around the world of Baldur’s Gate III and while finding a cask of fire wine is always a recipe for a good time around the campfire, those objects are for more than parties. If there are any hard-to-reach places, players can stack those decorative containers and use them to scale to new heights. While going up is fun, just remember to check the distance before you jump down.

4. You can throw anything

There are plenty of objects to pick up in Baldur’s Gate III. It doesn’t take long for characters to get over-encumbered by hordes of riches, and that extra weight can really hinder them in the middle of a battle. Not to worry, there is a use for everything in-game — even if it’s unexpected. Anything in your inventory can be hurled at enemies for mixed effects, and there is nothing more satisfying than slapping an enemy to death with an inert fish.

5. And we mean anything

If throwing fish at enemies wasn’t enough to encourage you to add “throwing stuff at people” to your list of go-to moves, maybe this will. Throwing health potions at allies causes its effects to cover a wider radius. One 0-10 health potion can heal three or more party members in one go with a well-placed toss. Simply gather your comrades into one area, and hurl that potion right in their faces. Out of love, of course.

6. Disarm enemies for new weapons or easier fights

When you’re up against an enemy with a powerful sword, an easy approach is to knock it out of their hands and take it for your own. The Drop Spell is available to certain starting characters and has an 18m range, forcing enemies to lay down their weapon on their turn and do nothing else. Have one of your other characters scoop up whatever they dropped, and voila, you have a shiny new weapon, and your enemy can only fight with their fists and spells. This is particularly effective against the first Mind Flayer encountered on the Illithid ship and can give starting players powerful weapons right out of the gate.

7. You can invite the parasite in

This one is a given, but some players have yet to explore their Illithid powers. In the top-right corner of the screen, right by the map, is a hidden skill tree. Once players have ingested their first parasite, they have the option of powering up a special skill tree. It’s a bit like a monkey’s paw, and each new skill comes with some serious side effects. Is it just me, or did our eyes just get a little bit darker?

8. Switches can be activated from a distance

If the solution to a problem is just outside of reach, try using a ranged attack. Switches can be activated with a ranged weapon, and in some instances, the spell Magic Hand. There are plenty of little switches and the like hidden around the world, so keep an eye out for anything worth shooting.

9. Karmic dice can end an unlucky streak

If you’re doing incredibly poorly, turn on the Karmic Dice option. When this is checked, bad streaks are unheard of, with the game helping to ease the burden of “unlucky dice.” It’s a great option for those days when your luck is off, but be warned: Karmic Dice works for players and enemies, so use it sparingly in combat.

10. You can force enemies to dance while you murder

It doesn’t take a Bard to get enemies dancing. At level 11, players can unlock Otto’s Irresistible Dance for Wizards and Bards. The mighty tune ensnares listeners, forcing them to dance wildly for your amusement. While under the influence of dance, enemies can’t attack, flee, or react to combatants. It makes those dangerous encounters a little easier to manage, and just a little livelier.