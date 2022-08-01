Many characters have entered the MCU, and a fair few have left as well. While also introducing characters from the comics to the screen, the MCU has also added a few original characters as well. Fans are now debating which original character reigns supreme. It would seem that one character has run away with the title with a clear win.

There are currently over 700 characters that have entered the MCU, ranging from the one that started it all, Iron Man to its newest arrival Ms. Marvel and all the characters in between. Regardless of whether they are good or bad, big characters or small characters — or both at once if you are Ant-Man — have all pushed along their respective stories and added to the rich tapestry created by Marvel Studios.

Alongside the comic book characters, there have been some original additions over time or characters that have had many changes made at a push. One fan asked Reddit which original character they have liked the most, offering images of Moon Knight‘s Layla El-Faouly, Loki‘s Sylvie, and S.H.I.E.L.D agent Phil Coulson.

Though there are a plethora of additional original MCU characters, it seems that none of them hold a candle to the near-unanimously chosen Phil Coulson.

Coulson was introduced in the film that set it all off, Iron Man, as an agent for the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division. He reappeared once again in Iron Man 2 and in Thor as well, introducing himself to the new superheroes with whom he became friendly before his “death” in 2012’s Avengers. His demise at the hands of Loki was a turning point for the team and prompted them to put aside their squabbles and pull together to become the Avengers.

His death was short-lived though and he would continue with his own television show, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D as well as returning in Captain Marvel. Coulson, like Fury, stood as a steadfast point within the MCU and his cool, calm, and collected nature saw him face a bevy of challenges with a straight face.

Fans find him an important fixture within the franchise.

He endeared himself to the audience through his own love of supes, he was just so sweet asking Captain America to see his cards.

He has had a tonne more screen time compared to the others.

Despite being an original character, many found his role invaluable.

A few other names were thrown into the mix, even if mentioned alongside Coulson.

Regardless it would seem there is only one winner in this contest.

Many have called out for the character to come back again, and rumors have swirled around that he might be a part of Phase four but for now, nothing is confirmed.