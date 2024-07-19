‘These new Sims graphics are insane’: Man finds himself in scary situation straight out of ‘The Sims’ when fire gets comically out of control

With the rise of social media, we’ve long since been living in the very tame cousin of a surveillance state. Rather than checking over our shoulders to make sure that fascist spies aren’t on our tail at any given time, it’s we who capture each and every moment for all to see.

Recommended Videos

But the best part about our self-made surveillance state is that we have complete control over it, and are therefore capable of making it a fun surveillance state. For instance, we choose which gonzo moments we want to capture, and we get to choose our very own soundtrack for them in hopes of transforming the video into pure magic.

TikTok‘s @mickeyclee has captured and created one such video, in which a self-proclaimed rooftop griller comes face-to-face with his worst fear; a barbecue fire that’s slowly growing out of control. Surely, this will be a major setback in his quest to earn his grilling stripes; what will the Burger Council make of this?

As he fumbles and toils to try and calm down the flames, Mickey’s mischief steals the whole show, setting the griller’s plight to a hardstyle remix of the Can Can. Indeed, our barbecue novice may have a way’s to go to earn his grilling stripes, but Mickey has quite resolutely earned her DJ stripes here. Her devilry doesn’t end there, as she timed it so that the video ends right before the song is about to drop; we see you, Mickey, and we applaud you.

Back to our firefighting protagonist, though, he’s probably going to think twice whenever he decides he wants to barbecue again. What he should be thinking about, however, is rigorous grill maintenance. According to LPGas, the most common causes of gas grill fires that occur outside include a leak or a break in the grill’s heating source, the grill not being cleaned properly, putting the grill too close to combustibles, or leaving the grill unattended (the latter, of course, is acceptable if your reason for abandoning the grill is to go find an extinguisher, as our hero does).

By the looks of the video description, this also happened to take place in Chicago. It’s entirely possible, then, that this person auditioned for a role in The Bear, but was rejected for what are now obvious reasons. But who knows? Maybe if Mickey’s video gets enough traction, a cameo might be in his future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy