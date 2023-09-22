‘These New York DJs are getting out of hand’: Unwelcome visitor launches unexpected new career on woman’s turntable

Starting a new hobby can take a level of patience and perseverance that is very hard to come by. The process often leads to frustration and may even make you want to give up, especially when you see how far other people have come on their own journeys. Jealousy is a common part of the process, a less common part is having your competitor double as an unwanted infestation in your home.

When setting out to try her hand at DJ-ing, the woman in this viral TikTok found that someone else had already beaten her; a cockroach was working on some incredible new mixes on her DJ setup. Understandably, she let out a shriek and some very called-for expletives, but you can’t help but notice that the song the cockroach had put together, wasn’t too shabby.

The commentary by the viewers is almost as hilarious as the video itself. Many people wanted to know whether the DJ-ing cockroach was for hire, asking him to play music for their next party, wedding, or club opening. Some swore they recognized him as their ex who just broke onto the DJ scene, DJ Khaled, or even Diplo. Others just wanted her to let the critter have a moment in the sun as the first world-renowned cockroach DJ, saying she could only hope to be as good as the bug. At the very least, she could profit off of his talents and maybe let him continue to live with her. “Lil guy’s having the time of his life,” said one viewer and others agreed she should keep it that way.

Despite the creepy, if not endearing, tiny DJ, cockroach infestations are a real issue, especially in the Southern U.S., and most of them don’t bring so much talent to the table. According to CNN, living in the South can make you more prone to roaches that won’t leave. A census survey that they conducted showed that nine out of the top 10 roach cities are in the South, mostly due to the cold-blooded nature of the creatures. Top cockroach cities include Miami, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Atlanta. They thrive in warm climates, meaning that the warmer it is, the faster they can complete their reproductive cycles. That means more cockroaches, most of whom probably won’t be DJ prodigies.

Regardless, next time you think you’re on the brink of a burgeoning DJ career, check your house for cockroaches. Apparently, they are attracted to rent-free living, and the spotlight.