‘They accepted it and I can’t change it’: College ID turns out more provocative than intended when woman regrets her choice of photo

Photos; they can be a wonderful reminder of a happy time long since past, a treasured moment captured and preserved forever to look back on with fondness and nostalgia. A perfect moment frozen in eternity. Alternatively, they can also be a permanent reminder of a split-second mistake that is now cursed to haunt you for years to come.

Recommended Videos

Be it an embarrassing school yearbook pic or the time you sneezed in the family photo at your cousin’s wedding (don’t ask), our lives are littered with snaps of ourselves we would rather erase from existence, but the fates just won’t allow it. TikTok user Emily Grace knows exactly what this is like after submitting a photo for her college ID and, thanks to some wayward cropping, it ended up being way more provocative than she intended.

“When the college let me submit a photo for my ID and it cropped it to where I look shirtless and they ACCEPTED IT AND I CAN’T CHANGE IT,” Emily shared on TikTok, apparently in the middle of a meltdown.

If it’s any kind of consolation to Emily, she is not alone. The comments to her cry for help are filled with people admitting the exact same thing happened to them and they have spent their lives ever since regretting their decision to wear strapless tops while taking their college ID photos. “THE SAME THING HAPPENED TO ME AND I WANTED TO CRY SCANNING IT EVERY TIME,” someone screamed. Others, though, had even worse problems.

“If it makes you feel better I had a fro in my pic and it auto cropped around my head so I looked bald,” one wrote. Apparently, even if you’re in desperate need of medical aid, you still can’t get out of taking your college ID photo. “Colleges are the worst for that,” another commenter recalled. “I was going into anaphylactic shock (unknowingly) and they still wouldn’t let me retake the photo.”

Another unfortunate who fell foul of a photographic failure has to face a permanent reminder of their clumsiness any time they look at their school ID. “My old school id was taken when I just got out of the hospital from cracking my head open so i have a bandage on my head,” they admitted.

Others in the comments encouraged Emily to own her ID wardrobe malfunction. “Power move though,” one wrote. Maybe that’s a lesson for all of us. When a photo goes wrong, just act like that’s how you wanted it to turn out. Yes, Cousin Brian, I totally meant to sneeze on that bridesmaid’s shoulder at that exact moment, thank you! I wanted to upstage the bride and I managed it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy