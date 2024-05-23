Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘Why does young Pedro look so much like Tom Holland?’: Old yearbook reveals Pedro Pascal went to school with another iconic actor

We live in a world where Pedro may have been lab partners with Nickelodeon royalty.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 23, 2024 09:40 am

Legend has it that celebrities, much like our parents, grandparents, and teachers, were all children at some point in their lives. For the moment, this outrageous claim is only backed by second-hand anecdotal evidence, and so while that particular battle ultimately rages on, a new revelation has blown this discussion wide open in a myriad of ways.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, not only do these ancient texts procured by TikTok‘s @acesofgenes reveal that one Pedro Pascal—of The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, and now The Fantastic Four fame—was in fact a high school student, but he also happened to learn about mitochondria and multiplication with a certain pair of vocal chords that you may be familiar with.

@acesofgenes

I’m sure I’m not the first to discover this!! #pedropascal #dantebasco #zuko

♬ original sound – Avatar the last airbender 💙❗️

A quick glance at Pascal’s yearbook (he’s called Peter here; a dissonant nuance, but somewhat appropriate considering how much he resembles Tom Holland here) reveals that the actor once tossed a graduation cap with one Dante Basco, who famously voiced the one and only Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender; the conduit of one of the most lauded redemption arcs in all of pop culture.

Basco’s other notable roles include Rufio in Steven Spielberg’s Hook, the character Dolph in the queer cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader, Jai Kell from Star Wars Rebels, the villain Scorpion in Ultimate Spider-Man, and Karate Kid in the DC animated film JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time.

Basco and Pascal both graduated from the Orange County School of Arts—a charter school in Santa Ana, California that specializes in such disciplines as acting, painting, writing, and cooking—in 1993. Other notable alumni include Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Between Two Ferns with Zack Galifianakis co-creator Scott Aukerman, and Vanessa Hudgens, who only ever attended the school as a seventh-grader, but counts nevertheless.

But, as previously mentioned, the real talking point here is the implications of this discovery that could never be done justice by the English language. If Pascal and Basco were both high school students at one point, then it stands to reason that the likes of Denzel Washington, Dick Van Dyke, and Harrison Ford also used to be children, and I think I speak for all of us when I say that the public is not yet developed enough to be trusted with that information.

Thankfully, we can still breathe easy in the knowledge that Paul Rudd and Morgan Freeman have always been the primordial entities we know them to be; it’s going to take much more than a yearbook or evidence of their humanity to convince us otherwise, in any case.

related content
Read Article ‘This was horrible and a waste of time’: The ‘Bluey’ event gone wrong, explained
Bluey Heeler in season 1, episode 13 of 'Bluey.'
Category: Events
Events
Social Media
Social Media
TV
TV
‘This was horrible and a waste of time’: The ‘Bluey’ event gone wrong, explained
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 23, 2024
Read Article TikTok viral drama insists Colin and Penelope’s ‘Bridgerton’ romance must end now
TikToker discusses Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's relationship.
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
Social Media
Social Media
TikTok viral drama insists Colin and Penelope’s ‘Bridgerton’ romance must end now
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘They were sisters in another life’: Wholesome moms love each other’s outfits so much they trade in the middle of Costco
Side by side images of two women swaping clothes at Costco.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘They were sisters in another life’: Wholesome moms love each other’s outfits so much they trade in the middle of Costco
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 23, 2024
Read Article The Try Guys: What happened to Ned Fulmer?
Ned Fulmer and the Try Guys montage
Category: YouTube
YouTube
Social Media
Social Media
The Try Guys: What happened to Ned Fulmer?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘How did it keep getting CRAZIER?’: Manic mother-in-law demands to spend time with grandchild in increasingly unhinged rant
TikTok account Organicallymaddie
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘How did it keep getting CRAZIER?’: Manic mother-in-law demands to spend time with grandchild in increasingly unhinged rant
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 23, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.