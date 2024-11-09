‘They bearly noticed’: Couple casually stride past a wandering bear, in the middle of the city, with their toddler in tow

Safety is always important, especially in the woods. When you go hiking or camping, you’re a guest in an animal’s habitat and must be prepared for that. That means leaving nature the way you found it, ensuring that your campsite is bear-proof, and going over safety practices if you encounter a beast on a hike or walk in the woods. But what happens when you’re unprepared for wildlife?

Recommended Videos

Perhaps in a place where you didn’t think you had to be cautious in the first place. That’s what happened to the poor couple in a viral TikTok video.

The duo was on an evening walk, stroller in tow, one evening in Gatlinburg, Tennesee. That’s when Kennedy, the woman who posted the TikTok, noticed a black bear moving slowly behind them from her perch on the building above them. She attempted to quietly let them know, trying not to startle the bear, and let out a quiet “Um, sir, behind you.” The confused couple looked up at her the glanced behind them to see the large black bear following along.

In a silent panic, the family put some pep in their step but the bear veered off to the left. As it turns out, the family of three was not the meal he was looking for. According to the caption, the 800-pound beast comes by every night to ravage the dumpster at Cici’s Pizza.

Commenters agree that the bear didn’t mean any harm. Many of them dubbed him an introvert who just wanted a snack and didn’t want any attention from Kennedy or the couple he seemed to be following. He was just minding his own business, waiting for the family to pass so that he could get on to his mission.

Viewers think that Kennedy may be an introvert too, thanks to the way she quietly, and timidly let the family know that they had an unwanted shadow. One commenter even noted that everyone in the video was so polite from Kennedy to the family to even the bear. Each of them just had a job to be done and just wanted to stay out of each other’s way.

Not all bears are so polite, however. According to the National Park Service, if you see a black bear in the wild the first thing you should do is calmly talk to the bear, identifying yourself as a human that means no harm and not a predator or prey. It’s important to stay calm and pick up small children that may be with you.

Making yourself as large as possible is a good tactic to intimidate the bear but it is important not to run or climb any trees. Black bears can climb trees and run far faster than you can. Carrying bear pepper spray with you can be a helpful way to give yourself peace of mind and deter a bear that gets too close. Granted, most people don’t have these tips at the forefront of their minds when on an evening walk through a parking lot, but they are good to know. Especially if you find yourself strolling past the Cici’s Pizza in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Although the bear, affectionately dubbed Brutus, probably won’t give you any trouble.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy