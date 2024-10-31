‘Keep that purehearted bear out of Satan’s playground’: Paddington tries to save 2024, but fans worry for the safety of marmalade’s greatest ambassador

Paddington in Peru aims to heal the world in 2024, but some fear that the cute bear could be facing his greatest threat yet: the internet’s most dangerous ground, Reddit.

There are three certainties in life: Death, taxes, and Paddington bringing joy to every human being with a pulse. The cuddly bear with an affinity for marmalade sandwiches is on course to create the best film trilogy of all time with the upcoming release of Paddington in Peru. He already knocked it out of the park with his previous two movies, racking up a ton of money for the suits and receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics alike, so it’s almost inevitable that he’ll produce magic one more time here.

In celebration of Paddington in Peru, the bear announced on his X account that he’s set to participate in an AMA on Reddit on Nov. 7 – the day before the U.K. release of the film – to answer questions. Paddington promises to talk about his adventures in Peru and give advice on how to make marmalade sandwiches. In short, it sounds like an unmissable event with the best of intentions.

While there might appear to be good vibes and general happiness all around, a few Netizens are concerned for Paddington’s welfare. After all, he is set to venture into Reddit – which is darker and more despicable than any plan Hugh Grant’s Phoenix Buchanan could have hatched. It’s a lawless place where only the upvoted survive and those who value sanity are targeted by moderators.

One user warned Paddington about the rude people, while others compared him to a lamb being thrown to the wolves. Another commentator seems confused if there will be an actual bear answering questions on the r/movies subreddit or if Paddington voice actor, Ben Winshaw, will be the one doing the typing. Hopefully, it’s the former.

Then, there’s the user who said out loud what the rest of us were all thinking: “No please. Keep that pure-hearted bear out of Satan’s playground.”

no please. keep that pure hearted bear out of satans playground — 𝙳𝚎𝚎𝙽𝚊 (@_Blue_Moonn_) October 30, 2024

Paddington’s superpower is kindness, though, so it’s possible that he could melt all the ice-cold hearts on Reddit and create a welcome transformation to how everyone engages online. Even though there might be the temptation to ask him if he and Seth MacFarlane’s Ted have consumed any illicit substances lately or plan to star in Cocaine Bear 2, there’s the chance that Paddington’s charm works in his favor and the comments section behaves itself for the first time ever.

All that said, there’s excitement building for Paddington in Peru and Winshaw has done a few interviews in the lead-up to the film. Speaking to Radio Times, he revealed how he didn’t go to Peru and Colombia to film the movie with the rest of the cast. Instead, he was “in a basement in Soho the entire time.”

In addition, Winshaw admitted to a shocker. He explained that while there are many similarities between him and Paddington, such as how he uses his own voice for the character and doesn’t try to change it, he doesn’t like marmalade:

“Sadly, I don’t like marmalade. It really doesn’t agree with me at all, but I am a big Marmite lover. Marmite with Lurpak butter on toast is, to me, pretty much heaven.” Paddington, it’s time to have a serious chat with Mr. Winshaw about this heresy.

