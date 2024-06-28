‘They go low, we go lower’: Girlfriend catfishes her cheating boyfriend with fake Bumble account, then sits back and watches the fireworks

It’s hard not to be fascinated by people who catfish (and I’ll always miss former co-host Max Joseph on the MTV series). People have a long list of reasons why they might pretend to be someone else, but what if you catfished your partner because you wanted to get proof that they were unfaithful? Now that’s a whole new level of deceivery.

TikTok user @kendelkirk06 did just that. She created an account on Bumble, the dating app that promised to be a better platform for women to date online — but is really just as frustrating — and has had some issues in the past few years. When Kenel’s boyfriend matched with “Jessy,” the woman she made up and with whom her boyfriend was headed out on a date, Kendel knew her relationship was over.

We have mixed emotions after hearing this story: praise for how Kendel handled it, and anger over what her partner did to her. As TikTok user @mrs.morris13 pointed out, Kendel was watching Gilmore Girls in her TikTok, which is another reason why this is one of our favorite TikToks of late.

Kendel shared several updates on the terrible situation, including that her boyfriend went to a hotel to see Jessy when they had just matched and chatted on Bumble that day. She mentioned Jessy’s profile was unverified and said “I feel embarrassed at how stupid he’s showing to be” (ouch… and well-deserved).

Kendel explained her plan to text her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend the next day and pretend that her “pal” Jessy told her what he did, and that “he let a real one go” (we totally agree). He proved himself to be anything but relationship material and super mature when he called her “childish” for standing up to him. While we would have supported her decision to ghost him, she explained that she didn’t want to do that because she wanted him to realize that cheating on someone is painful and wrong. We’re not sure he got it, though…

In another TikTok, Kendel wrote “One day it won’t hurt” and shared a screenshot of her phone showing that her ex wouldn’t stop calling her. In another update, she explained that while we might all want to know her cheating ex’s name and see what he looks like, she could be sued and doesn’t want to share his info.

After hearing this story, we think we speak for everyone when we say Kendell deserves to find a much better partner and we hope this never happens to her again.

