‘They ROBBED YOU’: Insane hairdressing experience starts with an eye-popping price tag and ends in harassment

As the saying goes, hell hath no fury like a hair stylist scorned, as one TikTok user unfortunately found out in an explosive video currently doing the rounds.

Recommended Videos

Shared by Victoria (@toriyav), the story goes that, a few years back, she sought and secured a hairstylist, who committed to giving her a trim and a recolor for around $450. After completing the haircut, Victoria was shocked to learn that she had instead paid $800, but nonetheless thought little of the situation until one whole year later. At that time, Victoria reached out to the same hairdresser again, but — given the price-hike she experienced last time — was wary of the same proposed price of $450.

Victoria told the hairdresser, who seemed unwilling to give a definitive price, that she would take some time to consider whether she needed the haircut, and also made a video documenting her first-time experience when she paid $800. Naturally, the hair stylist caught wind of this video, and sent her a “ginormous” text message in response, despite Victoria never giving out her number. Setting aside the “privacy concern” of that maneuver, Victoria was particularly irked by the message itself, which included scathing insults and pages’ worth of berating.

The rest of the video sees Victoria debate the justification made by the hairdresser in the text thread, from the claim that she gave Victoria “free hair advice” to the idea that “no stylist can determine the price” until they’ve viewed their client’s hair. Victoria was particularly angered by the stylist’s claim that she had made the video “for some clout,” and described the whole situation as “completely unprofessional.” Things continued to devolve when Victoria shared another video about the $800 haircut, prompting the stylist to “bombard me with comments” in which she debated Victoria’s version of events.

Users flocked to Victoria’s defense in the comments, with one claiming the stylist “ROBBED YOU,” and another adding she “is borderline stalking you.” Others said Victoria should have “NEVERRRRR [been] charged that much” by the stylist, and said they were “appalled that she reached out to you like that.”

In a follow-up post, Victoria explained that “a lot of new things” had happened since she shared the first video, revealing that she had received a “disingenuous” email from the hair salon. Victoria was offended by the salon’s decision to support those in her comments that were defending the stylist, and read through what she said was the salon’s “insincere response.” Victoria even reacted to the salon’s response video, before concluding her thoughts by declaring that “there are not three sides to the story, there is one side, and it’s the truth.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@toriyav/video/7426536564135628063

For those who’d hoped for a satisfying conclusion, there seems to be no resolution to this hair-styling fiasco. Victoria vowed to never again visit that salon or the hairdresser, and said she hoped to “not have to revisit this situation.”

Since then, she’s gone back to her regular TikTok programming as mom influencer, but given the state of our algorithms, it won’t be long before we’re fed another juicy drama between a service provider and their client. In recent months, we’ve lapped up similar tales between a dissatisfied haircut customer and her stylist, a jeweller and a TikTok influencer, and a flight attendant and two passengers. It’s low stakes dramas like these that offer a titillating reprieve from all the post-election TikToks also flooding our feeds, so I’m not complaining.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy