‘They’re in their revenge era’: Man stalked and threatened by wild turkeys while on his way home the day after Thanksgiving

As millions of Americans are recovering from a yearly festival of abundance, something stirs deep within the wilds. “Gobble gobble,” say the turkeys, as they put the finishing touches on their grand plan for revenge.

Every year, American families across the nation — and the world — celebrate Thanksgiving, where turkeys are traditionally served as the centerpiece of a big family meal. Whether it’s a no-expense-spared blow-out, or a carefully budgeted meal, the turkey is usually the star of the show, and in more ways than one. Used as food, decoration, and in one memorable instance, a hat, turkeys take pride of place at Thanksgiving.

Except it seems like turkeys have had enough. Or at least, two of them have anyway. A video clip posted to TikTok by user @carolina_mic shows the turkey vanguard as it launches the first in — presumably many — attacks in a war of revenge.

In the video, two wild turkeys attack a man’s car as he pulls into a driveway. He pulls away in an attempt to distract the two terrifying tuyrkeys Undeterred, the turkeys follow him — at least until he gets too far away. Determined to make their feelings known, however, the turkeys attack the next vehicle passing through the street.

The guy in the video, identified as “Mike,” tries to lead the turkeys down a different street, but they’re having none of it. They have their orders, and they will not be denied. The turkeys stay exactly where they want, right in the middle of the road, ready to attack their next victims. This is one persistent pair of poultry, that’s for sure.

This hilarious video clip attracted 6.5m views on the platform, and even has a part 2 to enjoy. Legions of amused TikTokkers took to the social media giant to express their feelings about the avian encounter, and it’s easy to see why.

Many users honed in on the remarkably good timing of the turkey attack, noting how it was smack in the middle of Thanksgiving, a tense time for turkeys everywhere. One user said, “They said “ NOT THIS YEAR MIKE!!!!”,” while another said, “it’s the revenge of Thanksgiving” followed by laughing emojis. Another user warned that Mike would need to sleep with one eye open, as the turkeys had him marked: “Trauma turkeys aren’t letting it slide this year, you’re gonna have to sleep with one eye open at this point.”

One user put it succinctly with the perfect comment: “They’re in their revenge era,” while another said, “Those two woke up and chose violence!” But while many users were happily focused on the turkeys and their warlike ways, others found hilarity in the person recording the video.

One user found it hard to choose between which was funnier, the turkeys or the woman recording: “I don’t know what’s funnier. The actual video, or the lady in the background, laughing and filming. I swear to God I could watch this all day long! You have the BEST laugh!” When @carolina_mic said she didn’t know what to do, another user had the perfect response: “Ma’am you’re doing the EXACT right thing taking this video for us all.” I for one welcome our new turkey overlords. Gobble gobble, gobble gobble.

