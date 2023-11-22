In what episode of ‘Friends’ does Monica have a turkey on her head?

An exceedingly small percentage of shows hold up to scrutiny nearly two decades after they’ve concluded, but Friends, overall, is among those rare holdouts.

Sure, some of its jokes feel outdated, and a few character archetypes scream ’90s, but overall the series is still a charming, funny, and wholesome sitcom with a persistent fanbase. It’s been rotating between the major streamers for years now, collecting new fans with each new home and gobbling up views like its Thanksgiving day.

Speaking of, Friends boasts some of the most-frequented holiday episodes of any sitcom out there. Its Thanksgiving episodes are unmatched by the vast majority of the competition, and several key moments serve as go-to gif and meme reactions, even among Friends detractors. Whether or not you’ve ever seen an episode of the series, you’ve almost certainly laid eyes on a scene from one of its Thanksgiving-themed episodes. That gif of a woman with a turkey on her head? Yep, that’s from Friends, and its one of the show’s best moments.

Which episode of Friends is the Thanksgiving one?

There are actually a few Thanksgiving offerings scattered through Friends‘ 10 season run. In total, the series boasts a full nine Thanksgiving-themed episodes, with one cropping up in every season except for season 2. Which of those episodes is considered the best is very much up to debate, but there’s no arguing that “The One With All the Thanksgivings” is among the best.

The season 5 episode rings in Thanksgiving in truly memorable style, delving into a series of flashbacks as the gang reminisces on their worst Turkey Day ever. It concludes with that unforgettable scene of Monica adorning herself in the official mascot of the holiday in an attempt to make Chandler feel better, and that single scene eventually became one of the entire series’ best-known moments.

Image via NBC

“The One With All the Thanksgivings” falls mid-way through season 5, serving as the eighth episode of the season. Its also the fourth Thanksgiving episode in total, following season 1 episode 9, “The One Where the Underdog Gets Away,” season 3 episode 9, “The One With the Football,” and season 4 episode 8, “The One With Chandler in a Box.”

It is followed by the remainder of the Friends Thanksgiving episodes: Season 6 episode 9, “The One Where Ross Got High,” season 7 episode 8, “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs,” season 8 episode 9, “The One With the Rumor,” season 9 episode 8, “The One With Rachel’s Other Sister,” and, finally, season 10 episode 8, “The One With the Late Thanksgiving.”