‘This absolute creep!’: Hero beachgoer calls out man for taking non-consensual photos of women and girls

While the bear debate appears to have been settled, some men continue to demonstrate exactly why women would prefer to encounter a wild animal in the woods. Yes, bears are scary creatures, but they certainly wouldn’t be caught with a phone in hand, taking creepy pictures of our bodies.

To be a woman is to have to deal with men’s inappropriate behavior on a frequent basis, no matter where we are or what we’re doing. Not even the places you to go for fun and relaxation are safe, and Elisa Jones’ TikTok video perfectly showcases this. On June 27, the woman posted a recording she had taken while at the beach, in which she is warned that a man that been taking sneaky photos of her. Alarmed, Jones then did what not everyone would’ve had the courage to — she confronted the stranger.

Twenty seconds into the video, we can see a man walking around the beach, fully clothed and with a phone in hand. When Jones calls him out for photographing her backside and feet while she slept, he initially denies it, but it doesn’t take long until he admits to it. “Just your feet,” he affirms, as if that makes it okay. The TikToker promptly orders the man to delete the photos of her body, which he accepts and apologizes for. As the scrolls through his phone’s gallery, though, Jones realizes that this situation goes way beyond what she had expected.

The amount of non-consensual videos and photos on this person’s phone was disturbing, to say the least. The worst part of it all, however, is that the man hadn’t only been taking pictures of women, but teenage girls as well. Honestly, could this situation get any creepier?!

Jones’ TikTok quickly went viral on the social media platform and was met with shock from users, particularly due to the man’s nonchalant behavior: “The fact he is so calm??? It’s so scary [because] he seems completely disassociated.” Of course, many people also took to the comment section to praise Jones for taking action, while others shared how they would’ve dealt with the situation. “The way I’d be taking that phone and running,” one person wrote, while another affirmed they would “call the police immediately.”

Sadly, there is no guarantee that calling the police would help protect the women and girls that were photographed. According to an article in The Dothan Eagle, people are legally allowed to photograph or record others in a public location, as there is “no reasonable expectation of privacy.” This doesn’t include spaces like public bathrooms, changing lockers, or fitting rooms. That said, there have been instances of people found guilty for “breach of the peace” after non-consensual photos at the beach, per coverage by The Shropshire Star.

Regardless of whether or not this man could face legal repercussions, his actions were definitely innappropriate. Unfortunately, there are way too many creeps out there, so thank goodness for people like Jones. We need more of them in the world.

