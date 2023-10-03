‘This actually happens?’: College student returns to dorm to find almost every item stolen — but his roommate’s possessions intact

If you had to find yourself living out an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, you’d probably pick the musical episode, or at a push maybe the one where everyone turns into their Halloween costumes or gets comedy amnesia. One college student, however, sadly got back after class to discover they were living through Buffy season four’s premiere — which, for those of you too young or too cool to speak Buffy, is the one where Buffy’s dorm room is burgled.

As TikToker @drew.lovessza shared, upon returning to their dorm after a 9am class they were horrified to discover all their clothes and belongings had been stolen, even though their roomate’s things had been left well alone. The thieves apparently were not entirely heartless, though, as they left the distressed dormer a single bag of clothes on the bed, like it was a gift. They even took the bedsheets. “How did this happen…?” was the TikToker’s stunned caption.

It’s also what virtually everyone in the comments to the above video is wondering too. Sadly, dorm room robberies are all too common, even if some of us are lucky enough to only experience the phenomenon through TV shows. As one commenter wrote, “This happened to me my freshman year, plz contact a lawyer asap and whatever police/campus police reports necessary. I wish I did.” Another told the TikToker exactly what they need to do next: “Get a lawyer and sue take note of anything missing also file a police report.”

As with all kinds of burglaries, dorm robberies are impossible to rule out completely, but there are things that can be done to discourage thefts. Although these robbers were surprisingly thorough, most dorm thieves aren’t so professional so, as the HBCU recommends, keeping your personal belongings out of sight so they don’t inspire envy or temptation is a smart play, as is ensuring your most prized possessions are protected by a padlocked drawer. Also, if a spate of dorm thefts has occurred in your unit, you can be proactive and speak to the resident manager, filing a formal complaint and inquiring over your state’s penalty for petty theft.

Alternatively, you can follow the Sarah Michelle Gellar method, and track down the thieves yourself, find out their vampires, stake them all and then get your stuff back. Oh, and in the next episode you discover that your roommate’s a demon, which honestly is something this unfortunate TikToker should probably watch out for.