‘This is beautiful’: Woman takes love at first sight to a new level when she falls for her man from a booth away

Love can be fleeting, love can be cruel, but most often love is uplifting and wonderous. Even when its fated to be short-lived, being in love makes everything in your world better, something TikTok user @emerydenise_ knows only too well.

Recommended Videos

Her love story is one for the ages, and it all started with a drunken night out. The content creator shared her beautiful story of kismet connection through several delightful uploads, which detail the circumstances around how she met the man she would make her husband.

Their tale started in June of 2019, when @emerydenise_ and her girls went out for a few drinks. They had “way too much to drink” and, in hopes of sobering up a bit, made the trip to Denny’s for a late-night bite. Snacking on their haul at two in the morning, @emerydenise_ caught site of a police officer a few booths behind.

Still in uniform and clearly making up for a meal missed during his shift, @emerydenise_ was instantly taken with the man. All the more so when she caught him looking her way, and recognized the clear interest in his gaze. A Snapchat from that long ago night sports the charming caption “he loves me,” despite the fact that the two had yet to meet, and @emerydenise_ didn’t know how right she was.

When @emerydenise_ snuck off to the bathroom a while later, her future husband seized his chance. He asked her for her number while she was on her way out, and their beautiful romance began. That decision to “record a random stranger” worked wonders for @emerydenise_, who’s now celebrated dozens of firsts with the man she glimpsed from across the room.

They’ve since gotten married, welcomed a little one into the world, and their little family seems to be thriving. Its been five years since that fateful night, and @emerydenise_ couldn’t be happier. Her TikTok page is overflowing with charming evidence of just how joyful her life has become, with two wonderful new humans to brighten her every day.

The meet-cute between @emerydenise_ and her hubby certainly isn’t common, but it worked out wonderfully in the end. It’s getting harder and harder to find love in our modern world, with hurdles including the prevalence of ghosting, the challenges — and risks — of dating apps, pressure and harassment in the dating arena, and the increasingly polarized nature of many nations around the world continually dragging love-seekers down.

Maybe they should try looking for a little late-night love at their local Denny’s? It seems to be the secret to an enduring and passionate relationship, something that was in no way lost on @emerydenise_’s viewers. They rushed to the comment section of her uplifting upload to share how touched they felt by her story, and to congratulate her on a “blessed” life.

“You truly are soulmates,” one commenter gushed, alongside a few dozen people wishing she and her little family the absolute best life has to offer. In a time of constant strife, a terrifying political climate, and unending anxieties, this little dose of happiness and love is exactly what the world needs. Thank you for sharing it with us, @emerydenise_, and know you made a fair few days brighter with your simple, sweet love story.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy