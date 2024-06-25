‘This is insane. I love it’: Woman sets off building’s fire alarm at 2am just to see if her unrequited crush has a girlfriend

There’s nothing worse than being woken up from a nice sleep by that pesky fire alarm. There’s equally nothing worse than having feelings for someone who you have no idea whether they like you back. One viral TikTok video from user @lisajianng combines both those frustrating situations into one wild story.

The video shows Lisa holding a hairdryer up to the vent in her apartment’s ceiling, as she wanted the fire alarm to sound. She hoped that everyone would evacuate the building and then she would know whether her crush, who lives in the same building, was with another girl.

Of course, there are other ways to find out if the person you have feelings for is single or not. Setting off the fire alarm for no real reason can be a problem and if the fire department gets called for nothing, that’s not the best. Take it from me — two years ago someone set off the fire alarm in my building’s stairwell, the alarm went off at midnight, and there are still signs telling people not to mess around; I had just finished a sleep meditation, which is the total opposite of a fire alarm.

Similarly to the TikTok about the woman learning her boyfriend was unfaithful and the woman being ghosted when she took her partner to the airport, this TikTok proves that matters of the heart can be complicated and dramatic.

People commented wanting to know the end of the story, although one person pointed out that where she lives, you have to pay $3,000 if you set off the fire alarm. TikTok user @LEAH wrote “This is insane. I love it” and TikTok user @goodcarbs joked, “If it’s come to this girl just focus on yourself.”

Lisa kept her followers abreast of her pseudo-pyromaniacal activities by sharing a follow-up video in which she revealed the fate of her crush’s love life. Sadly, he does have a girlfriend, or at least a girl with whom he was seen in very close proximity. In the video, Lisa shares, “when ur on a mission with ur bsf to catch her crush but instead u ended up seeing ur own crush with another girl.”

While we totally feel for Lisa because it sucks to realize that a potential love story isn’t going to work out, we can all admit to not wanting to be woken up at 2 am…

