‘This is like going to the ER for a paper cut’: Woman sets apartment alight on move-in, immediately takes excessive action

Most times, moving can be a stressful endeavor. Whether or not you’re moving alone, with your hilarious parents, or your loving friends, chances are there’s gonna be a hiccup or two along the way. Now the chances of you overreacting to these hiccups are also high, because of your already astronomical stress levels. That’s probably the case for TikTok user Kenyen Riley, who met a fire in his new apartment.



@kenyenriley I moved into my place today set everything down and go return my U-Haul and I come back to this thing out to my friends that handled the situation very well. I love you all so much don’t put boxes on the stove, LMAO, and then bump in to the burner, thank God, it was gas, and took forever to warm up. My new neighbors were also amazing #fire#new apt#ilovemybesties#911#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp#ILoveYouTaylorSwift#smh#icantbelievethishappned😭 ♬ original sound – Kenyen Riley

In the video posted to his account, Kenyen, along with his friends, came across one of his boxes burning on the stove. The fire, which was quite small, caused a little bit of a freak out, but it was the aftermath that really got other users laughing. In an exaggerated feat, one of his friends tells another to “pull the fire alarm.” For that tiny little fire?

Sure enough, TikTok users were a little stunned at the fire alarm being pulled. A fire of that size could easily have been put out with a fire extinguisher, a fire blanket, or some baking soda. However, as aforementioned, stress levels were probably already high, hence the drastic measure taken.

As expected, the comments have been remarkably hilarious! User @j.baylahhh, who has one of the funniest comments on the post, said “I probably would’ve died before pulling the fire alarm.” Another hilarious remark came from @lordpatdaddy, who referenced the popular video game SIMS with his comment, “Y’all went full SIMS mode.” Another chuckle-worthy comment came from @carlitos_n1207, who quipped, “the fire department is coming with a cup of water.”

Regardless of these comments, it’s important to always extend some grace to renters and homeowners in how they deal with fires. After all, house fires can be pretty brutal. The Zebra reports that “in a five-year period, house fires caused 2,620 deaths and $6.9 billion in property damage.” It’s also reported that “the top three causes of fires in homes are cooking, heating equipment, and electrical malfunction,” and “More than 3,000 Americans die in fires each year.” Also, in the TikTok video above, Kenyen is seen asking for his fire extinguisher, but can’t seem to find it amid the many unopened boxes. So it would be rather unfair to blame him for the emergence of the fire in the first place.

Indeed, it’s a bit over the top to head straight to the fire alarm, but safety is no joke, and as Kenyen captioned his video, “don’t put boxes on the stove!”