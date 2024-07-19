‘This is my level of drama’: Arachnophobe takes fear of spiders to new heights by creating an elaborate prison for eight-legged enemy

What do you do when you have a problem? If you’re a go-getter, you might be inclined to solve it yourself, but for some folks, leaving it for someone else to deal with is the only choice.

Recommended Videos

Look, it’s not an honorable thing to do, but not all of us can be held responsible for the decisions we make when spiders are involved. We can sit here all day discussing how every animal is deserving of life, no matter how big or small, but when an eight-legged creature steps into our line of sight, that all goes out the window. The only thing on an arachnophobe’s mind is how to get rid of it, and this TikTok user’s daughter came up with the perfect plan to achieve that.

Back in April, someone known on the social media app as Disneymom (@user7926849373) arrived home to find an interesting set-up on her ceiling. Apparently, her teen daughter had found herself alone with her sword enemy, but killing it would require getting too close to it (and letting it go was never an option). Thus, the remaining solution was to imprison it. Considering the spider’s location, though, putting a container on top of it wouldn’t be enough. The situation required a much more elaborate trap — a metal bowl meticulously taped to the ceiling, with a note to the mother that read “Plz kill spider.” Simple words, but effective.

The TikTok video reached its target audience, spider haters, who gathered in the comment section to give the teen girl some props for her dedication. “That took talent to hold that bowl tightly to the ceiling AND duct tape it [without] dropping it! I’m impressed!” one person wrote, as another said, “That had to take more work with all the taping than killing it…” What this person isn’t taking into consideration, though, is that crushing the creature would entail having to deal with its remains. No, thank you. “This is my level of drama when I see a spider,” another user commented and I have to agree.

This daughter is lucky to have someone who can kill the arachnid for her, or she would’ve had to keep it imprisoned for a long while. According to Zunex Pest Control, spiders are surprisingly resilient and most can go several weeks without food. For small house spiders, we’re looking at a two to four-week timeframe, so if you don’t have the guts to kill them, be prepared to live with them. Then again, making peace doesn’t sound too bad when you learn that smacking them can sometimes lead to nightmare-inducing scenarios.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy