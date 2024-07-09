‘This is so insane and invasive’: Woman has terrifying experience at work when men break into building and enter office bathroom

One of the most vulnerable positions you can be in as a human is sitting on the toilet; that’s why we invented bathroom stalls, to give us the feeling of privacy and safety we very much need when doing our business.

You’d think one of the worst things that can happen in a toilet stall is you run out of toilet paper. However, for one woman on TikTok, her privacy was shattered when some men broke into her office building and made their way into the women’s bathroom while she was in there. Katie was able to film the end of the encounter from inside her stall and in the video, you can hear what is undeniably a man’s voice and knocking sounds. According to her, the men were knocking on and even shaking the stall doors, including her door and the stall door of the woman next to her.

It’s obviously a scary experience, not to mention an invasive one, and it left Katie feeling pretty shaken up. Luckily the men left before doing anything else, but there’s no knowing just what their intentions were or whether they had a weapon of some sort — let’s face it, men can be pretty terrifying creatures sometimes. Viewers were equally as shocked, with one commenting, “at work lord are we safe anywhere,” while another commented, “im really glad you and the other girl stayed silent and got out safely that is so scary i’m so sorry!”

One comment theorized that it could have been a man and woman “looking to hook up in a empty stall,” so maybe they were employees rather than intruders. Either way, it’s still terrifying. In another video, Katie described the event and how it affected her: her anxiety for the rest of the day was through the roof and now she actively avoids using the toilets at work.

The incident was reported to HR

Katie did report the incident to human resources and thankfully they seem to be taking the situation very seriously. In a follow-up video, she explains that there hasn’t been too much progress and it will probably “be a minute until this all gets resolved.” However, someone in HR contacted Katie to let her know that building management will hopefully be contacting her. They are also looking through CCTV footage to see if they can find the culprits.

Security around the building has increased in light of the incident with a second daytime officer hired to patrol. Obviously, it’s great that the issue is being dealt with, but so far there hasn’t been any new news regarding who the men were that entered the women’s bathroom. While the assumption was that they broke into the building, it’s possible that they were employees. Either way, judging from Katie’s recent posts, it seems like she hasn’t received any updates from HR yet, but hopefully she will get some answers soon.

