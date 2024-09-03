‘This is war’: Peeved brother gets petty revenge on sister for her bad parking job by stealing and hiding her car

Sibling prank wars are a legendary phenomenon. Nobody can needle you like a brother or a sister so sibling prank skirmishes can easily go from goofy fun to a full-on sabotage of your day. Even so, you have to admire the creativity that these evil genius genetic relatives put into their schemes. Making their life a misery is kind of how siblings are programmed to show love, after all.

Take TikTok user Araya, for example, whose brother took serious umbrage when a bad parking job on her part blocked his own car in their family’s driveway. Unbeknowst to her at first, Araya’s bro got the pettiest of petty revenges by swiping her car keys and moving her car somewhere else on their street. Fast forward to later, and Araya was forced to wander around her neighborhood in her PJs in an attempt to find it. Araya admitted in her video that she even needed to recruit a friend for “reinforcement.”

Her brother may regret starting a prank battle he couldn’t finish, though, as Araya’s caption is more than a little ominous: “This is war,” she promises. Bro might want to lock all his worldly possessions under lock and key, be careful as he passes through any doorways, and maybe just don’t leave the house in general.

The good news is that Araya did find her car in the end, and TikTok is impressed that she put in all that effort. “Better than me, I’d have called to have it towed,” admitted one commenter. Others are not surprised the culprit of this car theft was Araya’s brother, although one warned that they would not be responsible for their actions if this happened to them: “This is definitely something a brother would do… but the way i would take it too far after that.”

In fact, it turns out domestic car-jacking is a surprisingly common crime. “My husband did that to me,” someone shared. “I was like ‘what would you have done if I had called the cops to report it stolen?.’ Lol.” Some people can’t even trust their co-workers: “My coworker took my car and parked it in a cornfield. When I tried to get it out I almost rolled it.” Others have been in exactly Araya’s position, and they learned how to prevent the prank the hard way: “This…this is why my keys stay hung in my room, my little brother used to steal my car at night time.”

If this becomes a persistent problem — assuming Araya keeps on blocking her brother’s exit, that is — then Araya may want to try some handy tricks to keep her keys hidden. Security experts actually suggest your keys might be safest with your pets — in a doghouse or a birdhouse, for example. Alternatively, Araya could invest in a Faraday box or pouch, which should stop her brother or anyone else from swiping her keys without her knowing. Otherwise, Araya might have to get used to forming a search party to find her car every morning.

