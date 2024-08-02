‘This is what you call a prank call’: Woman fools friend hook, line, and sinker by impersonating a pharmacist and making her think she’s pregnant

Friends are there for us through it all. They help lift the burdens that befall us in our everyday lives, they can be a shoulder to cry on or a caring ear to listen to our problems. Alternatively, friends can unleash the unholiest of pranks on us purely for their own, devious amusement.

Take the case of actual demon/TikTok user Winter Drake, who knew her friend had recently taken some emergency contraception and so she decided to put her through hell for her own enjoyment with the mother of all prank calls. Winter fiendishly rang up her friend claiming to be a pharmacist from the store where she bought the medication. She was ringing, she claimed, because there was a terrible labeling mix-up and her friend had accidentally taken, not a morning-after pill, but a “fertility booster” instead.

“So I’m basically pregnant now?” the friend on the other end of the phone asks, aghast, no doubt having something of a major personal crisis, all while Winter laughs hysterically at her pain. To quote Marlin the fish, with friends like these who needs anemones?

The entire call lasts an impressive three and a half minutes, and somewhere along the line, it morphs from a hilarious skit into a suspense thriller of Hitchcockian proportions. Despite Winter’s lies growing more and more elaborate and unbelievable, and her fake accent roving across the entirety of the British isles, her friend is no doubt too shaken by the “revelation” over her medication to pick up on the fact that it’s a prank call gone too far. At one point, Winter loses control of her laughter, leaving her friend infuriated by the faux pharmacist’s unprofessionalism. “The reason I’m laughing is cause it’s quite ironic,” Winter claims.

Remarkably, the call ends without Winter ever breaking character and her friend still not cottoning on. Winter the Pharmacist assuages her stressed-out friend with a promise that there’s a stronger contraceptive she can take that she will given free of charge and that the employee responsible for the supposed labeling error has been fired. The friend hangs up after arranging to go by the pharmacist’s after her shift ends, so we’re left to wonder if Winter ever told her the truth before that or if it took a conversation with a real, and probably extremely confused, pharmacist for the penny to drop.

Prank calling is a long and storied comedic tradition — the very first recorded instance of one actually goes all the way back to 1884, just eight years after the invention of the telephone — and yet Winter’s masterclass at the craft, which makes Bart Simpson look like an amateur, might just shame them all. 140 years of crank calls leading up to this one. Let’s hope being part of comedy history was some small consolation to Winter’s poor, pranked friend when she finally realized the truth.

Well, I’m guessing she did. Given Winter’s sense of humor, though, it’s possible she’s decorating a nursery right now.

