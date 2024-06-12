Tiktok user hanner_rae laughing during a flight
via Tiktok (@hanner_rae)
Category:
Social Media

‘This must be an episode of ‘The Office’: Flight attendant’s on-flight rendition of ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ leaves passengers in stitches

Nothing quite like pleading your allegiance to the U.S. during a flight.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 12:46 pm

There are certain times in everyone’s life when something so bizarre happens that you just can’t help but gaze into the void, channeling your very best Jim stare from The Office. For one TikTok user, that moment occurred during a flight, and, of course, she posted it on TikTok because it was just too good not to share.

Recommended Videos

The TikTok user, @hanner_rae, shared her own moment of disbelief that took her right into The Office. However, instead of being at the Dunder Mifflin paper company, it took place during a completely normal flight. In the video, we hear the voice of a flight attendant over the microphone, which in and of itself is not out of the ordinary. Flight attendants often use the speakers to talk with the passengers, after all. Well, the only thing is, she wasn’t talking. Oh no, she was singing “God Bless the U.S.A.” with all her might.

@hanner_rae

southwest pls explain and to the girl sitting next to me who asked if this is the national anthem ily #southwestairlines #memorialdayweekend #fypage

♬ original sound – Han

The heartfelt rendition, however emotional it may have been for the flight attendant as she shared the patriotic American message with all the passengers, wasn’t nearly as welcomed by those on the flight, including Rae, who was visibly in stitches throughout the video. And she wasn’t the only one; more and more comments flooded in, with users just as confused about what was happening as the original poster. “I just know her coworkers are TIREDDDDDD of this,” one user commented, and we have to agree. No one wants to hear this every single flight.

You read that right — this is a common occurrence for this particular flight attendant. One user on TikTok commented that they too once encountered this exact flight attendant on their 6 AM flight, where she also performed her usual rendition of the song. “No, because I had that same flight attendant, but she was singing this at 6 am,” they said. Just imagine trying to get some sleep on your way to New York, and here comes the morning pledge of allegiance to the country, delivered through “God Bless the U.S.A.” Dystopic, to say the least.

Perhaps one of the funniest moments in the video, though — aside from Rae holding in her laughter — was when another passenger hilariously asked, “Is this the national anthem, what is this?” Well no, dear passenger, it is not — but it might as well have been. For those out of the loop, the song in question, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is a patriotic 1984 hit by Lee Greenwood. According to Genius, the song even played at the Republican National Convention that same year during Reagan’s re-election campaign. What a loyal and patriotic worker.

Over the years, we’ve heard — and seen — many stories of weird and downright scary things happening during flights on Tiktok, from passengers losing their luggage, to emergency water landings straight out of horror movies. However, this is the first time we’ve seen a flight attendant sharing her love for the country in such a… genuine way. America, never change.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘She listens to Grimes I know it’: Bumble match goes off the rails when date acts like unhinged manic pixie dream girl
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘She listens to Grimes I know it’: Bumble match goes off the rails when date acts like unhinged manic pixie dream girl
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Who is Lilly Gaddis, and did she really say the N-word on TikTok?
Lilly Gaddis
Lilly Gaddis
Lilly Gaddis
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Who is Lilly Gaddis, and did she really say the N-word on TikTok?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Obviously the writer is blind’: ‘Bridgerton’ review that body-shamed Nicola Coughlan is ripped to shreds by people with actual taste
tiktok bridgerton nicola coughlan
tiktok bridgerton nicola coughlan
tiktok bridgerton nicola coughlan
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Obviously the writer is blind’: ‘Bridgerton’ review that body-shamed Nicola Coughlan is ripped to shreds by people with actual taste
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘The universe works in crazy ways’: Woman realizes her best friend helped her gain citizenship years before they even met
Screengrabs from TikTok account @an_rys and Instagram account @vandab13
Screengrabs from TikTok account @an_rys and Instagram account @vandab13
Screengrabs from TikTok account @an_rys and Instagram account @vandab13
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The universe works in crazy ways’: Woman realizes her best friend helped her gain citizenship years before they even met
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘At least I have my sunglasses’: Woman hops on plane to start vacation, only to realize she’s left all her luggage behind
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘At least I have my sunglasses’: Woman hops on plane to start vacation, only to realize she’s left all her luggage behind
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘She listens to Grimes I know it’: Bumble match goes off the rails when date acts like unhinged manic pixie dream girl
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘She listens to Grimes I know it’: Bumble match goes off the rails when date acts like unhinged manic pixie dream girl
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Who is Lilly Gaddis, and did she really say the N-word on TikTok?
Lilly Gaddis
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Who is Lilly Gaddis, and did she really say the N-word on TikTok?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Obviously the writer is blind’: ‘Bridgerton’ review that body-shamed Nicola Coughlan is ripped to shreds by people with actual taste
tiktok bridgerton nicola coughlan
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Obviously the writer is blind’: ‘Bridgerton’ review that body-shamed Nicola Coughlan is ripped to shreds by people with actual taste
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘The universe works in crazy ways’: Woman realizes her best friend helped her gain citizenship years before they even met
Screengrabs from TikTok account @an_rys and Instagram account @vandab13
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The universe works in crazy ways’: Woman realizes her best friend helped her gain citizenship years before they even met
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘At least I have my sunglasses’: Woman hops on plane to start vacation, only to realize she’s left all her luggage behind
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘At least I have my sunglasses’: Woman hops on plane to start vacation, only to realize she’s left all her luggage behind
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 12, 2024
Author
Francisca Santos
Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.