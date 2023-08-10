‘This should be a book’: Woman swipes right on her landlord and lands herself in an awkward position

Truth be told, if you can sit there with a straight face and ever insist that you’ve never found yourself in an awkward position with your landlord, then chances are you’re absolutely lying. But while the “awkward position” is typically either accidentally ruining a piece of the property or falling behind on this month’s rent, there rarely comes a time where you and your landlord are inches away from being matched with each other on a dating app. As it turns out, however, one landlord in particular out there has some serious internet swiping to do.

This exact situation was perfectly documented over on TikTok, where one user by the name of Jessica expressed shock after swiping on her landlord before realizing that he did not yet swipe on them. Of course, this means the original plan of swiping as simply just a joke with plans to later unmatch immediately backfired and instead presented the landlord with the opportunity to swipe right and match and then unmatch if he wanted to.

But when you take a step back, this whole scenario truthfully isn’t that hard to believe in today’s modern age of technology, where more and more people are relying on dating apps to help them secure a long-standing relationship. In fact, Statista has already predicted that online dating apps are expected to obtain 441 million active users by the end of this year.

To round out the entire situation in the most perfect way, Jessica ended the video by insisting that if the landlord happens to stumble across this video and see it, no he didn’t. But the real cherry on top of the sundae happened when Jessica spent the final seconds of the video taking a cheeky shot at the landlord by explaining “the dryer doesn’t dry [anything].”