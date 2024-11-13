‘This was a sting operation’: Man’s attempt to take care of wasp’s nest with a flamethrower and an office chair goes disastrously wrong

Some ideas seem smart in the moment but, in hindsight, you can see their flaws. Other ideas are plainly doomed to failure at first sight and it’s painfully obvious to everyone that it’s all going to end in tears. Take the gymnastics mascot who thought it was a good idea to copy the competitors or the baby daddy who decided to challenge his partner to a lip sync battle when she was mid-labor.

Recommended Videos

In these cases, spectators can either intervene and spare these beautiful idiots further pain, or they can act for the good of humanity instead and film the ensuing disaster for future generations to learn from. Thankfully, that’s what one heroic TikToker did when their father-in-law decided to get rid of some wasps with a makeshift flamethrower and an office chair.

Yes, for reasons us mere earthlings cannot fathom, our deluded dad-in-law decided that the most sensible way to dispose of a wasp’s nest above his porch was to get himself a can of deodorant and a lighter and do his best impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator. Not only that, this wannabe MacGyver chose not a ladder or even a sturdy chair to stand on in order to reach the wasps, but a combination of an office chair and a fabric garden chair, aka the two least stable chairs in existence.

As expected, chaos straight out of an Itchy and Scratchy cartoon ensued.

In a repost of the original video by Raven Washington from the account @memezar, TikTokers were quick to mock our man for his weaksauce wasp-slaying skills. “Those wasps probably found a way in that house after that,” somehow quipped, while another asked: “Can someone tell me what the opposite word for demure is please.” Others are laughing at how quickly this man went from 0 to “KILL THEM WITH FIRE!” As one commented, “Reporter: ‘so how exactly did the house burn down?'” At least some think this guy might’ve inspired the Snakes on a Planes sequel we didn’t know we were waiting for: “Angry flaming wasps sounds like a great movie name.”

For some, meanwhile, the short-sighted stupidity of IRL Homer Simpson over here is indicative of the failings of his entire half-species: “I’ve said it once I’ll say it again; how do men live long enough to procreate.” Tragically, this commenter might be onto something. This is far from the first time men have royally screwed up when attempting to remove a wasps’ nest from their property, only to make things so much worse.

Alright, so how should you get rid of wasps? Well, unfortunately this flailing firebender was employing entirely the wrong element. If you just want any wasps on your property dead and gone then you could try mixing soap and water and spraying that on their nests. As per Good Housekeeping, “the soap clogs their breathing pores (called spiracles) and they die almost instantly.”

Honestly, Firelord Father-in-Law was so way off in getting rid of these wasps that you have to wonder if he was secretly a double-agent. Maybe one pun queen of a commenter was bang on the money when they wrote “it was a sting operation.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy