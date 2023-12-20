TikTok mom arrested: What happened to TikTok mom Taylor Frankie Paul?

Mormon moms have taken TikTok by storm over the past several years.

Whether it’s their controversial hair-curling methods or controversial parenting styles, viewers can’t help but become obsessed.

Taylor Frankie Paul is one of the more infamous Mormon creators, and she’s had a history of stirring up some drama down in Utah. One of her first, and most notable, viral moments was when she shared her swinging experience on TikTok.

She shared with her audience that she and her then-husband had swung with another couple a few times, and she ended up sleeping with the man in the other couple without his wife or her husband knowing. After her divorce, she later revealed that she and Dakota Mortenson were dating.

@taylorfrankiepaul Replying to @douggrahmann I will not be sharing this one @Dakota Mortensen ♬ original sound – 🤞

Not long after the pair announced their relationship, the internet got reports of Mortenson calling the police on Paul. Allegedly, Paul came home drunk and was yelling at Mortenson, throwing chairs, pushing him, and potentially harming her children.

According to People, police arrested Paul in February of 2023 for misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child. There was also evidence that she injured her child during the altercation. After she was arrested and released the next day, there was a pre-trial protective order stipulating that Paul was not allowed to be in the presence of Mortenson and her kids simultaneously. She was also ordered not to drink alcohol.

According to the New York Post, Paul reached a plea deal in September of 2023 after pleading guilty on August 25.

Since then, Paul announced her first pregnancy with Mortenson, which will be her third child overall. In a recent video, she discussed the possibility of her and Mortenson marrying, saying that she wanted to work on herself before getting into another marriage. Despite past drama and legal trouble, it seems that Mortenson and Pual are happy together, and plan to continue their relationship. Paul even shared that Mortenson had moved in with her and her kids.

She has also taken to the internet to share her struggles with co-parenting, depression, and entering a new phase in her life. Her four million followers support her lifestyle changes, and if they aren’t, at least the almost 175 million likes on her page are bringing in some money.

Paul’s life is well documented by herself and the rest of the internet, so no matter what drama happens next, you’ll probably hear about it. Whether you’re looking for it or not.