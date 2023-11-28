TikToker Noah Glenn Carter’s house fire and GoFundMe explained

Noah Glenn Carter‘s childhood home in Alabama burned down in late Nov. 2023, according to a series of posts from the TikTok influencer. In a subsequent GoFundMe campaign, Carter said his family lost everything in the fire and needed financial help “going forward.”

According to Carter, he was asleep on the second floor of the house when it caught fire. Carter said he escaped through a window and down a ladder his father placed in the area. He continued filming while firefighters fought the flames. Carter said many rooms inside the house were decorated for the holidays, as he shared before-and-after pictures of the destroyed dwelling.

In one post, Carter said, “I grew up in this house. I was homeschooled in this house.” It’s unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured in the blaze. Carter was visibly upset in several TikTok posts he shared.

Anything helps, Carter says

On his GoFundMe page, Carter wrote that any donation would help the Carter family recover from the house fire. As of this report, around 1,000 people donated to the campaign, raising roughly $14,000 of the $100,000 goal.

In the GoFundMe comments, one person wrote, “I’m glad you and your family are all safe. You have been a very influential person in mine and other’s lives.” Another added, “You’re an amazingly positive creator, and I always enjoy your videos. I hope you get everything situated soon. Godspeed to you and your family.”

When the fire happened, Carter had around 8.4 million TikTok followers and about 50,000 followers on YouTube. In a TikTok comment, Carter mentioned much of the equipment he uses for social media content was destroyed.