TikTok’s ‘Marshmallow Game’ trend, explained

A straightforward, but shockingly challenging, new trend is blowing up on TikTok, as creators rush to make an attempt at the Marshmallow Game.

No purchases are required to enjoy the Marshmallow Game, but at least two participants are necessary. The more players you have, the more thrilling potential the game poses, so gather up all your friends and a cocktail or two before trying your hand at TikTok’s latest favorite.

How to play the Marshmallow Game

TikTok’s Marshmallow Game (also known as the Marshmallow Challenge) harkens back to the cellphone-less days of (some of) our youths, when we had nothing but conversation and innovation to keep us entertained. It requires nothing more than a minimum of two participants — with, in theory, no maximum — and a surface on which you can slap your hands.

The game simply sees your group make their way through an increasing number of “marshmallows,” spoken aloud, before someone stumbles and breaks the cycle. The game begins with every participant slapping out a beat on that aforementioned surface — which, yes, can be the ground or your lap — as the first person says “one marshmallow.” That is followed by a “check it out” — said by the next person in line — and a “woo,” which, likewise, is passed down the line.

Things get more complicated as more marshmallows come into the mix. Once you’ve reached, say, four marshmallows, the game goes like this. Cycling through each person participating, four separate people have to say “four marshmallows,” in a row, before the next four people say “check it out,” followed by four “woos,” and the shift to “five marshmallows.” When only two people are participating, it can get immensely challenging to remember how many times those marshmallows need to be passed back and forth before the “check it out” comes into play.

More often than not, however, the trend sees just two brave souls taking on the challenge. Rather than recruiting a bit more help — which, in theory, would make the task easier — TikTokers are leaning into the challenge, and testing themselves in the process.

The farthest I’ve seen anyone take the challenge — between two people, at least — is eight marshmallows. Can you go higher?