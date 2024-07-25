Image Credit: Disney
Social Media

TikTok’s ‘turn to page 30 challenge,’ explained

It's what we're all (Book)Toking about.
Aya Tsintziras
Published: Jul 25, 2024 01:10 pm

Some online challenges are pretty negative, like 75 Hard, which encourages you to take zero rest days and work out twice a day (and it’s hard enough to work out even once a week!). Others are more positive and sound like something you’d actually want to add to your already busy day. The TikTok “turn to page 30 challenge” is definitely the latter.

We love seeing popular TikToks like “I did my dance on TikTok” and it seems like as soon as we hear about one challenge, we start seeing it absolutely everywhere. And then we start wondering: Should we do it, too? (Talk about peer pressure.) Well, with that determination in mind, let’s learn what BookTok’s “Turn to page 30” challenge is.

What is the TikTok “Turn to page 30” challenge?

The TikTok “turn to page 30” challenge is what it seems like it could be: You grab the book you’ve been reading, find page 30, and read the very first sentence of that page. This is supposed to explain your current romantic life.

As Dexerto shared, this challenge seems to come from several Reddit threads that people have been happily posting in for the past few years. Now it’s made its way over to TikTok… and we’re super grateful. As much as we love getting lost on Reddit, it’s more fun to hear people reading their literary love story predictions.

@bookishwallflower

Welp, I am typically an overstimulated mom by the end of the day 😅 #booktok #booktokfyp #bookish #bookishhumor #funny #turntopage30 #fyp #bookworm #booklover #readers #sahm #bookishthoughts #readersoftiktok

♬ original sound – Cavern

Of course, we all want to hear some results of the “turn to page 30 challenge,” so let’s get into it!

Like the 2023 TikTok trends, we could watch these all day long. TikTok user @bookishwallflower picked up Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah and the first sentence of page 30 reads, “Oh. Cool. Don’t wake me up when you get home.” The user joked in her caption “Welp, I am typically an overstimulated mom by the end of the day.”

@pagespassports

Less than a year ago, actually! Woah 🤯 first book i grabbed as soon as i heard this sound, what a coincidence 💍🤵🏻👰🏻‍♀️💛 #page30bookchallenge #lovelifepredictions #over30booktok #viralsounds #booktoksounds #abbyjimenez #partofyourworld #trulyyours #justforthesummer

♬ original sound – Cavern

TikTok user @pagespassports picked up an actual romance book, which of course makes the challenge a lot better. After finding page 30 of Part Of Your World by Abby Jimenez, she read, “I got married.” The user said she actually did tie the knot, which makes us think that maybe the “turn to page 30 challenge” is psychic…

As we would have guessed, some people are absolutely thrilled with what their book tells them, and others, well, not so much. But as a proud bookworm, I’m 100 percent on board with this TikTok challenge — an entertaining way to read the tea of your love life without wondering if the tarot card reader is ripping you off. You don’t like the prediction page 30 of Maze Runner gets you? No problem! Grab The Notebook.

Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.