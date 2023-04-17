TikTok’s viral ‘1, 2, Buckle My Shoe’ song, explained

There is no shortage of viral videos on TikTok. Every once in a while, a video will come along that is either sheer perfection, absolutely ludicrous, or bewilderingly hysterical. Sometimes all three. We’ll let you decide which category the “1, 2, Buckle My Shoe” viral video falls into, but either way, the now-popular song has blown up across every corner of the social media platform.

Originally posted by user @edmondx on April 15, the video amassed over 19 million views in the first 48 hours. The audio for the video, which sports a catchy, yet slightly annoying remix of the famous nursery rhyme of the same name, has been used by dozens of users, each with upwards of five million views on their respective videos.

The nature of the video’s popularity can be perplexing to some, especially since its viral appeal isn’t necessarily evident at first glance. Its swift accent to virality can lead one to feel as though they are missing out on the joke. Well, here’s all you need to know about this ever-catchy tune, and why it gained so much traction in such a short amount of time.

What is the ‘1, 2, Buckle My Shoe’ TikTok Song?

In case it wasn’t evident from its title, the “1, 2, Buckle My Shoe” TikTok video is all about shoes. However, unlike the 18th-century nursery rhyme upon which the song is based, this new remix incorporates lyrics that accurately reflect the modern era of tennis shoes. Or, as the cool kids are apt to say, “kicks.”

The video sees @edmondx excitedly waving at the cameraman, telling them to “come over here, come over here.” The camera then pans down @edmondx’s feet, upon which are a pair of black Nike “kicks” with a makeshift gold buckle across the shoe’s tongue (the kind that was predominantly used in the 18th century). Then, in a singing voice that bears a striking resemblance to SpongeBob, @edmondx launches into a 21st-century remix of the “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe” nursery rhyme.

The original song sports the lyrics “One, two, buckle my shoe/Three, four, knock at the door/Five, six, pick up sticks/Seven, eight, lay them straight/Nine, ten, a big fat hen.” However, that’s a far cry from the TikTok version, which goes a little something like “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe/Three, Four, Buckle Some More/Five, Six, Nike kicks.”

There is no evident rhyme or reason for the video’s popularity, but according to the comment section, fellow TikTok users are simply blown away by its clever lyricism and melody. Its nostalgic origins surely add to its flavor. After all, there’s nothing like resurrecting a familiar tune and giving it a fresh spin. Just look at Billboard’s Top 100 hits which are often decorated with borrowed melodies.

At a time when TikTok has become known for inciting dangerous trends and less than savory challenges, an innocent video like “1, 2, Buckle My Shoe” can feel like a needed breather. It’s apt to get stuck in your head for unnecessary amounts of time, so consider this your final warning. Once you hear it, you won’t be able to unhear it.