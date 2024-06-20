‘True definition of boys will be boys’: Dads take bonding time to a new level by turning walking the kids into a sport

Parenting may be one of the most gratifying experiences, but there is no arguing that it is also the most challenging. When parents have the chance to blow off some steam, who are we to argue?

That is exactly what two dads decided to do in one video on social media. TikToker Jordan Flom is a parent to triplets who had a playdate of sorts with a set of twins. Recorded on video, the mothers noted that one day, the fathers were doing something strange outside with the collection of five strollers with their children inside.

“What are our husbands doing,” the two mothers wondered out loud as they watched their partners. “I thought they were taking them on the walk.”

On the driveway, however, the men appeared to be creating a court with blue tape. As they started to put the court together, it soon became clear the intentions of their ingenious idea.

“Are you painting something?” one mother asked.

“I’m not going to paint the driveway,” her husband replied dismissively. After a few minutes, their creation was done, and their wives realized they had made a shuffleboard court on the driveway. There was only one inevitable conclusion to this event — the husbands were making the shuffleboard pucks out of their children’s strollers.

Husbands literally play shuffleboard with their children

As one of the mothers pointed out, maybe taking the children for a walk was doomed before it began. Pushing five strollers at one time would be physically impossible. Instead, the fathers made a competition by gaining points for pushing the strollers into the numbered sections of the manufactured shuffleboard court.

“Do you get it yet?” one husband called out to his wife. While his wife didn’t immediately understand, just about all of the commenters did.

“Soon as I saw the triangle I said, ‘they’re gunna shuffleboard those babies,’” Drunkle Blake commented. Many others joined in on the discourse in the comments section.

WalkWithMe posted: “I immediately started screaming ‘THEY ARE GOING TO SHUFFLE BOARD YOUR BABIES!!'”

“Once they say ‘don’t worry about it’ it’s when you in fact start worrying about it,” noted Tee.

As soon as the mothers realized the implications of the setup, however, they immediately got on board. As the husbands started pushing their children into the squares, their wives began cheering for point values in a potentially new TikTok craze. What started as some much-needed respite for overworked mothers turned into a sporting event for the whole family. Much more entertaining than just going for a walk.

