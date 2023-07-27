Twitch recommends Taylor Jevaux stream to viewers while she blatantly breaks its Terms of Service

For those who thought they had mistakenly stumbled upon the realm of OnlyFans today instead of the hallowed halls of Twitch, fear not. Your detour was not a tragic misstep. It seems like Twitch has decided to play a little game of “let’s pretend our nudity regulations don’t exist!” and gone ahead and shamelessly recommended a super-nude Taylor Jevaux stream to all the viewers, even though she’s clearly breaking their precious Terms of Service.

Now Twitch is where everyone and their mother watches live videos. This user-friendly application has gone viral because of its compelling live video content. Let us not forget its unwavering devotion to video games, making it the definitive resource for players and fans. Twitch is a virtual playground where viewers can feast their eyes on games in all their glory and engage in good ol’ banter with the streamers through live chat. It also serves various content, ranging from gaming to entertainment, sports to music, and everything in between. Because of the site’s accessibility across multiple devices, Taylor’s stream can potentially reach many minor users.

However, Taylor Jevaux is an outlier in the Twitch streamer community thanks to her unconventional style. She gained fame through her hot tub streaming, in which she rarely spoke directly to viewers on camera but instead engaged in an off-screen chat. This approach sparked her audience’s interest and curiosity, and since the number of viewers increased with time, this teasing game worked in her favor. Now Taylor appears to have decided to spice things up and break the terms of the live-streaming site, which Twitch doesn’t seem to mind, their standards be damned.