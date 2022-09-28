You heard it right. TwitchCon is back after its mega success in Amsterdam last July. It’s just a little more than a week away and this time the celebrations will occupy the Convention Center at San Diego in California from October 7-9. The three-day event will lay the foundation for all things Twitch.

The upcoming celebration — which was postponed due to the pandemic outbreak in 2020 — will most possibly make a promising opening in the upcoming month owing to the more action-packed activities, sponsors, and exhibitors than ever before, thus bearing the potential to turn this event into a legendary celebration.

Activities like content meetings and TwitchCon Party that will be held on the second day have been planned by the organizers. Meanwhile, a recent announcement by Twitch on September 28 has provided a peek into significant detail about the event which is regarding the TwitchCon 2022 party headlined by a highly popular professional rapper.

It is none other than the renowned rapper Megan Thee Stallion who will reportedly be headlining an all-woman lineup of performers at the TwitchCon party on October 8. She will be joined by Meet [email protected] the Altar, an American pop punk band formed in 2015, and Kim Petras as well as DJ Lani Love and TIGERMOMTOY, who will be in charge of playing the beats in the evening.

As grand as the upcoming celebration sounds, the Grammy-winning rapper is set to appear next at Saturday Night Live where she will be performing a double-duty gig on October 15 as both musical guest and host. Given the success and recognition that she had received following the release of her sophomore album Traumazine — featuring some of the well-known A-list names such as Dua Lipa, Future, Lucky Daye, Key Glock, and Lil Keke — her upcoming entry into the Twitch party is certainly something to look forward to. Till then, let’s wait and count the days till the big smash.