Megan Thee Stallion fans are in luck today as the superstar rapper will appear in an upcoming R-rated musical comedy, Fucking Identical Twins.

The movie is being produced by A24 (Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Midsommar) and will also feature Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film was written by comedians Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson

Borat director and producer (and Seinfeld staff writer) Larry Charles will direct and Chernin Entertainment will co-finance the movie along with A24. Comedians Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson wrote the movie and will also star in it. Both actors previously appeared on the news satire show The Opposition with Jordan Klepper.

The film is based on a two-man improv show that puts a different spin on the Parent Trap. The plot involves two business rivals who realize they’re twins and subsequently switch places to bring their divorced parents back together.

It will feature original songs by the writers and Karl Saint Lucy, and will mark Megan Thee Stallion’s big-screen debut.

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram.

“Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of shit😂 I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything 💙💙💙.”

Megan Thee Stallion is also set to appear in a few other projects, being recently cast in the upcoming MCU project She-Hulk, where she’ll play herself.

No release date for Fucking Identical Twins has yet been released.