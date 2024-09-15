Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Two people are dead TikTok
Image via companyhouse_/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Two people are dead here’: Couple uncover chilling message etched into their walls

Move out. Move out now.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 15, 2024 06:21 am

A couple has gone viral on TikTok after posting a creepy video on the platform showing a disturbing message etched into their home’s walls.

Recommended Videos

Under the name @companyhouse_, they posted the 58-second clip describing how the lady in the relationship, “Amanda,” was up on one of the higher floors of their home, staining the walls, when she came across the chilling words.

The video shows her partner intently watching and commenting as she points out the words written over four rows of wooded paneling. They read, “two people are dead here on 1962 12 of July.”

Granted, anyone could have written that — a group of mischievous children wanting to scare the next inhabitants of their house for laughs or a disgruntled builder sick of his job, for example — but it’s unsettling, nonetheless, and would undoubtedly make anyone wonder what was lurking behind that wall.

The video ends with the guy, presumably (hopefully!) joking, saying, “We only knew about the one… and that was much later.”

It has prompted a significant response from fellow TikTok users, with a mixture of intrigue, warnings to leave, and possible rational explanations.

@companyhouse_

PART 1 — 2 people are dead here . . . . . . #catskills #hauntedtiktok #haunted #oldhouse #mafia #mystery #diy #renovation

♬ original sound – companyhouse

Several people’s comments described times they’d written similar messages on walls to scare people, suggesting that’s what had happened in this situation.

“This is something I’d do when I was like 10 and bored on vacation.”

“We used to move a lot and I would always leave notes in the vents”

“before I moved out of my childhood home at like 17, I carved “demons live here, get out while you can” into the attic wall. for funsies I guess.”

Others agreed that was the write explanation, adding confidently that it was probably “some kid was playing some ghost story prank on their friends.”

But some people took the writing seriously and warned the couple to do the same. One user wrote, “Do not mess with that!!!” and another lamented how they “would never stop thinking about this.”

Some users suggested the terrifying possibility that the two dead people referred to in the writing were the couple in the video. “The twist is that it’s them and they don’t know they’ve been dead haunting the house since 1962.” Okay, so that’s it for me binging TikTok videos late at night.

However, most people simply advised the couple to look into it, one way or another, with suggestions like searching the library and going through “old archives on that machine to search for what happened on that date in your town. Cmon people…,” One failed to keep their eerie, morbid curiosity in check, implying that the dead bodies of the one who died are probably behind the wall and the couple should check it out. they’re definitely hidden behind that wall.

Finally, some people couldn’t help but comment about the last thing said in the video. One user wrote, “”we only knew about the one” excuse me, WHAT!?!” and another said, “We only knew about the one. I’m sorry? ??” To reiterate, hopefully, he was joking!

According to a survey by Cinch Home Services, 83% of Americans experienced paranormal activity in their homes. The top three forms of paranormal activity reported in the study were hearing sounds, lights turning on and off, and hearing voices — and one out of ten people who experienced such things reported selling their homes as a result. Let’s see how long their humor keeps the fear at bay or whether they end up selling their house like every scared soul out there. You might want to keep checking the @companyhouse_’s TikTok account to see if they do the same.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com