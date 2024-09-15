‘Two people are dead here’: Couple uncover chilling message etched into their walls

A couple has gone viral on TikTok after posting a creepy video on the platform showing a disturbing message etched into their home’s walls.

Under the name @companyhouse_, they posted the 58-second clip describing how the lady in the relationship, “Amanda,” was up on one of the higher floors of their home, staining the walls, when she came across the chilling words.

The video shows her partner intently watching and commenting as she points out the words written over four rows of wooded paneling. They read, “two people are dead here on 1962 12 of July.”

Granted, anyone could have written that — a group of mischievous children wanting to scare the next inhabitants of their house for laughs or a disgruntled builder sick of his job, for example — but it’s unsettling, nonetheless, and would undoubtedly make anyone wonder what was lurking behind that wall.

The video ends with the guy, presumably (hopefully!) joking, saying, “We only knew about the one… and that was much later.”

It has prompted a significant response from fellow TikTok users, with a mixture of intrigue, warnings to leave, and possible rational explanations.

Several people’s comments described times they’d written similar messages on walls to scare people, suggesting that’s what had happened in this situation.

“This is something I’d do when I was like 10 and bored on vacation.” “We used to move a lot and I would always leave notes in the vents” “before I moved out of my childhood home at like 17, I carved “demons live here, get out while you can” into the attic wall. for funsies I guess.”

Others agreed that was the write explanation, adding confidently that it was probably “some kid was playing some ghost story prank on their friends.”

But some people took the writing seriously and warned the couple to do the same. One user wrote, “Do not mess with that!!!” and another lamented how they “would never stop thinking about this.”

Some users suggested the terrifying possibility that the two dead people referred to in the writing were the couple in the video. “The twist is that it’s them and they don’t know they’ve been dead haunting the house since 1962.” Okay, so that’s it for me binging TikTok videos late at night.

However, most people simply advised the couple to look into it, one way or another, with suggestions like searching the library and going through “old archives on that machine to search for what happened on that date in your town. Cmon people…,” One failed to keep their eerie, morbid curiosity in check, implying that the dead bodies of the one who died are probably behind the wall and the couple should check it out. they’re definitely hidden behind that wall.

Finally, some people couldn’t help but comment about the last thing said in the video. One user wrote, “”we only knew about the one” excuse me, WHAT!?!” and another said, “We only knew about the one. I’m sorry? ??” To reiterate, hopefully, he was joking!

According to a survey by Cinch Home Services, 83% of Americans experienced paranormal activity in their homes. The top three forms of paranormal activity reported in the study were hearing sounds, lights turning on and off, and hearing voices — and one out of ten people who experienced such things reported selling their homes as a result. Let’s see how long their humor keeps the fear at bay or whether they end up selling their house like every scared soul out there. You might want to keep checking the @companyhouse_’s TikTok account to see if they do the same.

