‘Wait did you actually drink it?’: British woman’s nightmare comes true when she finds disgusting guest at the bottom of her tea cup

TikTok is always full of surprises. One minute, you’re fawning over the cutest family videos, and the next, you’re shuddering at an unwelcome guest in your home.

For British TikToker Abi Else, what was supposed to be a lovely, refreshing cup of tea, turned out to be an audition for the next Scream movie. Whoever said the itsy-bitsy-spider went up the water spout lied… because it actually ended up in Else’s cup!

Tea-time gone wrong

@abielsee_ this isnt set up btw this genuinely just happened 😭 😭 HeLP ♬ original sound – Abi Else

Abi Else posted a video on her feed, which kicked off with a close-up of her frightened face. In the video, she repeatedly said, “Oh my God,” while covering her mouth. She then panned to her mug on the table, which looked innocent enough with a lone teabag at the bottom. It wasn’t until she took the mug to the sink and turned it over that the horror was revealed. The tea bag fell out of the mug and, right after, a huge spider followed. Her horrified scream at the end aptly summed up all of our reactions to the nasty little surprise.

The video was captioned, “This isn’t set up btw this genuinely just happened,” with a few (valid) crying emojis. The in-video caption read: “Ignore my morning puffy face but wtf. Happy spooky month HELP.”

Reactions to Abi’s video

Abi Else can often be found posting makeup, hairstyle, and outfit videos to her followers. Her feed is full of cute videos of her showing different hairstyles and makeup looks with the occasional glimpse into her daily life and other events. She’s had a few viral video series on TikTok, such as her series of hair inspiration videos for the Harry Styles Love on Tour tour last year. However, she just couldn’t help but take a detour from her usual posts to share the horrifying hilarious video.

Comments on the video were appropriately horrified and full of questions. Thankfully, Else was there to answer some and give more details about this story. People noticed that the tea cup and tea bag were still dry and wondered how she found the spider if it was still under the tea bag. One commenter asked, “Was it in the mug already or did it come in the tea bags???”

While Else didn’t answer this comment in particular, her response to another comment gave the answer we all needed. When asked in horror, “Wait did you actually drink it???” Else replied, “No thank God! Noticed it as I threw the tea bag in.” Another commenter who was just as alarmed as Else said, “Omg Abi! Imagine you swallowed it,” to which Else replied, “I would have DIED.”

One detail about the video seemed to go unnoticed by many, though. As Else turned the cup over to reveal the spider, something else was revealed. A mysterious black spot on the side of her tea cup had just one commenter asking, “Okay but is it the dead spider or is it its MOLT?” And honestly, we’d like to know too. Or maybe we don’t.

