‘Way to look out for your co-worker’: FedEx driver dishes the deets on his co-worker, securing him a birthday surprise

Let’s take a break from all the depressing political news for a moment — despite how it might seem in this current climate, there are still plenty of good people out there, so why don’t we talk about something heartwarming and wholesome for a change?

Luckily there is still plenty of great content on TikTok that will take your mind off of the troubles of the world, at least for a little while. TikTok account @mattkolb is sharing the good vibes by leaving treats for their local FedEx delivery driver in a mini-fridge on their front porch. Most people don’t know this, but being a FedEx driver might be one of the most taxing jobs out there — you have to be on the constant lookout for thieves, not to mention the risk to your own life that comes with driving one of those trucks.

Anyway, the two people behind the TikTok account, Matt and Kayleigh, have taken it upon themselves to show their delivery driver how much he is appreciated. In the first of a three-part TikTok story, we see that their usual driver “finally got a day off,” meaning his co-worker made their delivery on that particular day. You can see the big grin on his face as he notices the fridge full of snacks and drinks. He also shares some important tea via the door cam, telling Matt and Kayleigh that it’s Quincy’s (the guy who usually does the route) birthday tomorrow.

Of course, you know what that means. In the second video, we see who we can assume is Kayleigh buying all sorts of goodies and snacks, including a couple of gift cards and energy drinks, before placing it all in a big birthday bag and putting it in the outside fridge. Now all that’s left to do is wait.

In the third and final video, we see Quincy receive his birthday gifts and it’s as wholesome as you’d expect. The smile on his face and his genuine surprise at the unexpected gift really does melt your heart and it serves as a reminder that there are still good people out there.

The main question is, why is this guy working on his birthday? Down in the comments viewers wished Quincy a happy birthday, with the man himself even dropping in to thank everyone for the birthday love, “COMMENTS , appreciate the birthday love 🎈 yall so nice in here 🫶🏽”

One individual replied to his comment saying “You are OUR delivery driver now!! 😂❤️We’ve adopted you! Happy birthday!!!”

The official FedEx account even got involved to express appreciation for the gifts, “Thank you for taking care of our team💜🥹”

Of course, we can’t forget the guy who made this all possible — the co-worker who spilled the tea in the first place. According to prnewswire.com, 91.8% of Americans prefer recognizing a co-worker’s birthday more than their own, so perhaps being selfless and thoughtful is a fundamental trait of human nature. Or maybe I’m just overthinking this whole thing. Regardless, that co-worker is a legend and a true team player.

